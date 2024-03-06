Wednesday, March 6, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

B’luru cafe blast: NIA releases photo of suspected bomber, announces Rs 10 lakh reward

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
Bengaluru, March 6: The National Investigation Agency (NIA), probing the Bengaluru cafe blast case, on Wednesday released the photo of a man suspected of carrying out the explosion and also announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for providing information/ clues about him.

Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara earlier on Wednesday said that the NIA has got a vital clue in connection with the blast that took place at the Rameshwaram Cafe here on March 1 in the Whitefield area.

Parameshwara further said that the case is being jointly probed by the NIA and the Special Wing of Central Crime Branch of Bengaluru Police.

Rameshwaram Cafe is located at Brookfield locality in the Whitefield area which houses many well-known IT companies.

Though probe agencies have managed to collect the CCTV footage of the accused individual, he is yet to be traced and apprehended. Even Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar had said on March 1 that the bomber would be nabbed in “a few hours”.

According to sources, the man behind the low-intensity IED blast had boarded and alighted around 10 Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation buses during his movements to and from the cafe to “confuse the investigating agencies”.

Officials have been scanning the CCTV cameras within the 3-km radius of the blast site, a source said.

IANS

Previous article
Opposition Tipra Motha Party to join BJP-led ministry in Tripura
Next article
Former MP Dhananjay Singh sentenced to seven years jail in kidnapping case
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Jobs for Khelo India athletes will give sporting talent a leg up, country more medals

New Delhi, March 6: In a move that is sure to give sporting talent a leg up and...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Kangana’s message to Anupam Kher on b’day eve: ‘All sexy people born in March’

Shillong, March 6: Actress Kangana Ranaut, who was last seen in the theatrical film 'Tejas', has opined that...
Business

India’s chip manufacturing progress under PM Modi begins to jolt China’s dominance

Shillong, Marc 6: As India embarks on its ambitious semiconductor journey with a likely groundbreaking ceremony of three...
INTERNATIONAL

Ukraine shoots down 38 Russian drones, says Ukrainian Air Force

Shillong, March 6: Ukraine shot down 38 of the 42 Shahed-type attack drones launched by Russia overnight on...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Jobs for Khelo India athletes will give sporting talent a leg up, country more medals

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 6: In a move that is...

Kangana’s message to Anupam Kher on b’day eve: ‘All sexy people born in March’

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, March 6: Actress Kangana Ranaut, who was last...

India’s chip manufacturing progress under PM Modi begins to jolt China’s dominance

Business 0
Shillong, Marc 6: As India embarks on its ambitious...
Load more

Popular news

Jobs for Khelo India athletes will give sporting talent a leg up, country more medals

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 6: In a move that is...

Kangana’s message to Anupam Kher on b’day eve: ‘All sexy people born in March’

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, March 6: Actress Kangana Ranaut, who was last...

India’s chip manufacturing progress under PM Modi begins to jolt China’s dominance

Business 0
Shillong, Marc 6: As India embarks on its ambitious...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge