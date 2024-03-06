Govt to set up 30 movie theatres in state: Conrad Sangma

Shillong, March 6: Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Conrad K Sangma in the presence of Art and Culture Minister, Paul Lyngdoh on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for the revamp, redesign and refurbishing of the State Central Library Complex.

The laying of the foundation stone as part of the one-year anniversary celebration of the NPP led MDA 2.0 Government, Chief Minister assured that the government will provide additional funds for development of the premises of the State Central Library to provide a platform for the talented youth in the field of art and culture.

Sangma also informed that they would come up with a movie theater at the Soso Tham Auditorium to allow local filmmakers to screen their movies.

He further informed that the government would come up with a total number of 30 movie theaters across the state to promote the local film industry.

Earlier, Art and Culture Minister informed that there was a need to have this cineplex since there were limited movie screens in the city.

Informing about his recent meeting with the local filmmakers, Lyngdoh informed that there are seven Khasi films ready for release in theatres.

According to him, these films cannot be released since the majority of the cinemas are not free.