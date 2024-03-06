Wednesday, March 6, 2024
MEGHALAYANews Alert

Panel to review Meghalaya Building Bye laws

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Shillong, March 6: The Meghalaya Government will constitute a committee to revisit the Meghalaya Building Bye laws to see if there is any scope for improvement even as District Councils wants to implement the Building Bye laws throughout the state.

Speaking to media persons after holding a meeting with the District Councils of the state, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said that Meghalaya Urban Development Authority would implement the law within the municipal areas and even in other areas like industrial estates, hotels and big institutions.

“In the rest of the areas outside the municipal areas and under the sixth scheduled areas, the entire law will be implemented by the District Councils.

Previous article
Vigilance cell submits chargesheet against arrested Assam engineer
Next article
Govt to set up 30 movie theatres in state: Conrad Sangma
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Govt to set up 30 movie theatres in state: Conrad Sangma

Shillong, March 6: Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Conrad K Sangma in the presence of Art and Culture Minister,...
News Alert

Vigilance cell submits chargesheet against arrested Assam engineer

Guwahati, Mar 6: The Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell, Assam on Wednesday submitted a chargesheet against an executive...
NATIONAL

Jobs for Khelo India athletes will give sporting talent a leg up, country more medals

New Delhi, March 6: In a move that is sure to give sporting talent a leg up and...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Kangana’s message to Anupam Kher on b’day eve: ‘All sexy people born in March’

Shillong, March 6: Actress Kangana Ranaut, who was last seen in the theatrical film 'Tejas', has opined that...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Govt to set up 30 movie theatres in state: Conrad Sangma

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, March 6: Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Conrad K...

Vigilance cell submits chargesheet against arrested Assam engineer

News Alert 0
Guwahati, Mar 6: The Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell,...

Jobs for Khelo India athletes will give sporting talent a leg up, country more medals

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 6: In a move that is...
Load more

Popular news

Govt to set up 30 movie theatres in state: Conrad Sangma

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, March 6: Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Conrad K...

Vigilance cell submits chargesheet against arrested Assam engineer

News Alert 0
Guwahati, Mar 6: The Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell,...

Jobs for Khelo India athletes will give sporting talent a leg up, country more medals

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 6: In a move that is...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge