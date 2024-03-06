Panel to review Meghalaya Building Bye laws

Shillong, March 6: The Meghalaya Government will constitute a committee to revisit the Meghalaya Building Bye laws to see if there is any scope for improvement even as District Councils wants to implement the Building Bye laws throughout the state.

Speaking to media persons after holding a meeting with the District Councils of the state, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said that Meghalaya Urban Development Authority would implement the law within the municipal areas and even in other areas like industrial estates, hotels and big institutions.

“In the rest of the areas outside the municipal areas and under the sixth scheduled areas, the entire law will be implemented by the District Councils.