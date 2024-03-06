Wednesday, March 6, 2024
Meghalaya govt to conduct safety audit of old buildings

By: By Our Reporter

Shillong, March 6: Meghalaya government is conducting a safety audit of all the old buildings including the heritage ones in the State.

The Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has already instructed the department of Revenue and Disaster management to carry out the safety audit.

Cabinet Minister and MDA II spokesperson, Paul Lyngdoh said the safety audit was expected to be completed in a span of 4-6 months.

He informed that all heritage buildings will also be a part of the safety audit.

Paul further said that State Central Library complex would also be a given a facelift and the Chief Minister is laying the foundation stone of the rejuvenated library complex which also includes elements of safety.

