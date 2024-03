Arts and Culture Minister Paul Lyngdoh will be the chief guest at the laying of a foundation stone for the construction of the New Tagore Cultural Complex at Brookside Rilbong, at 11:30 a.m.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma will attend as the chief guest at the foundation stone laying ceremony for the revamp, redesign, and refurbishing of the State Central Library Complex at 3 p.m. Arts and Culture Minister Paul Lyngdoh the guest of honour.