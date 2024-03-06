Wednesday, March 6, 2024
News AlertREGIONAL

Vigilance cell submits chargesheet against arrested Assam engineer

By: Special Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Guwahati, Mar 6: The Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell, Assam on Wednesday submitted a chargesheet against an executive engineer who was recently arrested in a disproportionate assets case.

Official sources said that Md Chamed Ali, the then executive engineer of the PWD (roads division), Karimganj was arrested on January 18, 2024 following an investigation that revealed that the public servant had acquired disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 3,07,60,851 against his known sources of income.

“During investigation, the engaged empanelled chartered accountant firm had analysed and conducted a forensic auditing of all his financial transactions and details of his immoveable and moveable properties and found the percentage of the disproportionate assets accrued by the arrested accused to be 254.97 percent,” a statement issued by the superintendent of police, Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell, Assam, said.

“On receipt of the prosecution sanction accorded by the PWD, Government of Assam against the arrested accused, the chargesheet has been submitted today vide vigilance police station chargesheet number 04/2024 dated March 6, 2024 under Sections 13(1)(b)/13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 (as amended in 2018). The chargesheet comprises 658 pages,” the SP stated.

The probe revealed that Ali had “committed criminal misconduct for his pecuniary benefit, and by corrupt, illegal means and by exercise of personal influence he performed his public duty dishonestly.”

Notably, the investigation was initiated after a complaint was lodged by Siddique Ahmed, MLA, South Karimganj constituency, alleging that Ali had taken huge amount of money from the contractors for release of payment of their bills without execution of works as per plan and estimate, thereby acquiring significant assets through illegal means, disproportionate to his known sources of income.

As per government approval, a preliminary inquiry was initiated and upon completion of the inquiry, it was found that Ali had acquired disproportionate assets which substantiated the allegation.

“Thereafter, as per approval of the competent authority, a case (number 09/2023) under Sections 13(1) (b)/ 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018) was registered at vigilance police station against Ali and investigated into for possession of disproportionate assets. Brief of the allegation made in the FIR is that the income of Ali, and his wife from all known legal sources are disproportionate to the assets acquired, despite the fact that he is a government officer,” the SP said in the statement.

“Upon completion of investigation, and based upon oral, circumstantial, documentary and material evidence, it was proved that Ali had committed criminal misconduct for his pecuniary benefit, and by corrupt, illegal means and by exercise of personal influence he performed his public duty dishonestly. He was found to have committed criminal misconduct as he intentionally enriched himself illicitly during the period of his office abusing his position as a public servant,” the SP stated.

In the course of investigation, Ali was arrested on January 18, 2024, as he did not hand over his passport. After arrest, he was remanded to five days police custody. On completion of the remand period, he was sent to judicial custody. Currently, he is lodged at the district central jail here.

Previous article
Jobs for Khelo India athletes will give sporting talent a leg up, country more medals
Next article
Panel to review Meghalaya Building Bye laws
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Govt to set up 30 movie theatres in state: Conrad Sangma

Shillong, March 6: Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Conrad K Sangma in the presence of Art and Culture Minister,...
MEGHALAYA

Panel to review Meghalaya Building Bye laws

Shillong, March 6: The Meghalaya Government will constitute a committee to revisit the Meghalaya Building Bye laws to...
NATIONAL

Jobs for Khelo India athletes will give sporting talent a leg up, country more medals

New Delhi, March 6: In a move that is sure to give sporting talent a leg up and...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Kangana’s message to Anupam Kher on b’day eve: ‘All sexy people born in March’

Shillong, March 6: Actress Kangana Ranaut, who was last seen in the theatrical film 'Tejas', has opined that...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Govt to set up 30 movie theatres in state: Conrad Sangma

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, March 6: Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Conrad K...

Panel to review Meghalaya Building Bye laws

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, March 6: The Meghalaya Government will constitute a...

Jobs for Khelo India athletes will give sporting talent a leg up, country more medals

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 6: In a move that is...
Load more

Popular news

Govt to set up 30 movie theatres in state: Conrad Sangma

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, March 6: Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Conrad K...

Panel to review Meghalaya Building Bye laws

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, March 6: The Meghalaya Government will constitute a...

Jobs for Khelo India athletes will give sporting talent a leg up, country more medals

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 6: In a move that is...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge