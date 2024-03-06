Vigilance cell submits chargesheet against arrested Assam engineer

Guwahati, Mar 6: The Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell, Assam on Wednesday submitted a chargesheet against an executive engineer who was recently arrested in a disproportionate assets case.

Official sources said that Md Chamed Ali, the then executive engineer of the PWD (roads division), Karimganj was arrested on January 18, 2024 following an investigation that revealed that the public servant had acquired disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 3,07,60,851 against his known sources of income.

“During investigation, the engaged empanelled chartered accountant firm had analysed and conducted a forensic auditing of all his financial transactions and details of his immoveable and moveable properties and found the percentage of the disproportionate assets accrued by the arrested accused to be 254.97 percent,” a statement issued by the superintendent of police, Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell, Assam, said.

“On receipt of the prosecution sanction accorded by the PWD, Government of Assam against the arrested accused, the chargesheet has been submitted today vide vigilance police station chargesheet number 04/2024 dated March 6, 2024 under Sections 13(1)(b)/13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 (as amended in 2018). The chargesheet comprises 658 pages,” the SP stated.

The probe revealed that Ali had “committed criminal misconduct for his pecuniary benefit, and by corrupt, illegal means and by exercise of personal influence he performed his public duty dishonestly.”

Notably, the investigation was initiated after a complaint was lodged by Siddique Ahmed, MLA, South Karimganj constituency, alleging that Ali had taken huge amount of money from the contractors for release of payment of their bills without execution of works as per plan and estimate, thereby acquiring significant assets through illegal means, disproportionate to his known sources of income.

As per government approval, a preliminary inquiry was initiated and upon completion of the inquiry, it was found that Ali had acquired disproportionate assets which substantiated the allegation.

“Thereafter, as per approval of the competent authority, a case (number 09/2023) under Sections 13(1) (b)/ 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018) was registered at vigilance police station against Ali and investigated into for possession of disproportionate assets. Brief of the allegation made in the FIR is that the income of Ali, and his wife from all known legal sources are disproportionate to the assets acquired, despite the fact that he is a government officer,” the SP said in the statement.

“Upon completion of investigation, and based upon oral, circumstantial, documentary and material evidence, it was proved that Ali had committed criminal misconduct for his pecuniary benefit, and by corrupt, illegal means and by exercise of personal influence he performed his public duty dishonestly. He was found to have committed criminal misconduct as he intentionally enriched himself illicitly during the period of his office abusing his position as a public servant,” the SP stated.

In the course of investigation, Ali was arrested on January 18, 2024, as he did not hand over his passport. After arrest, he was remanded to five days police custody. On completion of the remand period, he was sent to judicial custody. Currently, he is lodged at the district central jail here.