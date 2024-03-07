Thursday, March 7, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

102-yr-old K’taka woman’s strenuous trek up the hill, prays for PM Modi’s 3rd tenure

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
Bengaluru, March 7:  The video of a 102-year-old woman in Karnataka on a padayatra, traversing through a forest, climbing up the famous Male Mahadeshwara Hill, and praying for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s third tenure, has gone viral on social media.

Parvathamma from Tiptur town in Tumakuru district walked from Tala Hill to Male Mahadeshwara Hill, an 18 km trek, for ‘darshan’ of God Mahadeshwara.

Seen in the video are other pilgrims, who curiously ask the centenarian about the tough trek.

“PM Modi should come to power again,” she says. When asked what will happen if PM Modi comes to power again, Parvathamma says, “Good will happen to the country.”

The woman also states that she is taking up the padayatra to pray for rain. “There is no rainfall and farmers are suffering. How can the farmers lead their life without rain and crops? The livestock are craving for water. There is no water for animals in the forest. I am praying to God to keep everyone well,” she states.

In the video, the pilgrims are seen clapping and whistling over the remarks.

Male Mahadeshwara hill is a famous Hindu pilgrimage centre in Karnataka. Thousands of devotees from across the state and Tamil Nadu, Kerala come to pray here.

IANS

Previous article
In first visit to Kashmir after Article 370 abrogation, PM Modi bats for ‘Swadesh Darshan and Wed in India’
Next article
Promoting King Chilli, Assam Lemon plantations to help coexistence with elephants
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Tripura tribal party to stick to ‘Greater Tipraland’ even as two party MLAs join BJP-led ministry

Agartala, March 7: Newly-appointed Tripura minister and senior Tipra Motha Party (TMP) leader Animesh Debbarma said on Thursday...
Environment

Promoting King Chilli, Assam Lemon plantations to help coexistence with elephants

  Guwahati, March 7: One of the country's foremost biodiversity conservation organisations Aaranyak in collaboration with the British Asian...
NATIONAL

In first visit to Kashmir after Article 370 abrogation, PM Modi bats for ‘Swadesh Darshan and Wed in India’

New Delhi, March 7: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched and dedicated to the nation more than 50 projects...
NATIONAL

Will fight tooth and nail against corrupt Bengal govt, says former judge after joining BJP

Kolkata, March 7: Former judge of the Calcutta High Court, Abhijit Gangopadhyay after officially joining the BJP on...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Tripura tribal party to stick to ‘Greater Tipraland’ even as two party MLAs join BJP-led ministry

NATIONAL 0
Agartala, March 7: Newly-appointed Tripura minister and senior Tipra...

Promoting King Chilli, Assam Lemon plantations to help coexistence with elephants

Environment 0
  Guwahati, March 7: One of the country's foremost biodiversity...

In first visit to Kashmir after Article 370 abrogation, PM Modi bats for ‘Swadesh Darshan and Wed in India’

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 7: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched...
Load more

Popular news

Tripura tribal party to stick to ‘Greater Tipraland’ even as two party MLAs join BJP-led ministry

NATIONAL 0
Agartala, March 7: Newly-appointed Tripura minister and senior Tipra...

Promoting King Chilli, Assam Lemon plantations to help coexistence with elephants

Environment 0
  Guwahati, March 7: One of the country's foremost biodiversity...

In first visit to Kashmir after Article 370 abrogation, PM Modi bats for ‘Swadesh Darshan and Wed in India’

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 7: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge