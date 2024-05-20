Monday, May 20, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

SC refuses to entertain PIL against three new criminal laws

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, May 20 :The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a public interest litigation (PIL) filed against the three recently enacted criminal laws replacing the IPC, CrPC and Evidence Act. At the outset, a vacation bench presided over by Justice Bela M Trivedi told the petitioner-in-person that the plea was liable to be dismissed. Sensing the disinclination of the apex court to entertain the plea, petitioner advocate Vishal Tiwari said that he may be allowed to withdraw the plea with the liberty to make a representation to the government. “Do whatever you want… This petition has been filed in a very casual and cavalier manner. If you would have argued more, we would have dismissed it with costs. But, since you are withdrawing it, we are not imposing costs,” said the Bench, also comprising Justice Pankaj Mithal. Ultimately, the plea was dismissed as withdrawn without any liberty to make a representation. The PIL said that Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam and Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita suffer from “many defects and discrepancies”. “All three criminal laws were passed and enacted without any parliamentary debate as unfortunately most of the members were under suspension during the period,” it said. Further, it claimed that the title of the three laws is not accurate as per the Interpretation of Statutes and does not speak about the statute and its motive but is ambiguous in nature. In a recent judgment, the top court urged the legislature to consider making necessary changes in the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 providing punishment to the husband and his family for inflicting any cruelty on a married woman. It said that Sections 85 and 86 of the new penal code, which is to come into force with effect from July 1, are nothing but verbatim reproduction of Section 498A of the IPC, 1860 and the issue requires a relook by the legislature taking into consideration the pragmatic realities. –IANS

Previous article
ICMR rejects BHU study on Covaxin, says findings misleading
Next article
Robbery attempt at SBI branch
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Global cybercrime cost insreased 12x faster than total cybersecurity spending: Report

New Delhi, May 20: As organisations continue to spend billions of dollars on cybersecurity each year to prevent...
NATIONAL

Startup founders hail PM Modi’s initiatives to boost ecosystem

New Delhi, May 20: India's startup ecosystem is thriving due to several initiatives launched by Prime Minister Narendra...
NATIONAL

Ratan Tata, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Anand Mahindra vote for development

Mumbai, May 20: Top industrialists and corporate leaders on Monday fulfilled their duty of casting their vote in...
NATIONAL

Remarkable turnaround in last 10 years as banks’ profit crosses Rs 3 lakh crore: PM Modi

New Delhi, May 20: The banking sector has witnessed a profit of Rs 3 lakh crore for the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Global cybercrime cost insreased 12x faster than total cybersecurity spending: Report

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 20: As organisations continue to spend...

Startup founders hail PM Modi’s initiatives to boost ecosystem

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 20: India's startup ecosystem is thriving...

Ratan Tata, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Anand Mahindra vote for development

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, May 20: Top industrialists and corporate leaders on...
Load more

Popular news

Global cybercrime cost insreased 12x faster than total cybersecurity spending: Report

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 20: As organisations continue to spend...

Startup founders hail PM Modi’s initiatives to boost ecosystem

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 20: India's startup ecosystem is thriving...

Ratan Tata, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Anand Mahindra vote for development

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, May 20: Top industrialists and corporate leaders on...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img