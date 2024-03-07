Thursday, March 7, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

Cabinet approves Rs 12,000 crore outlay for LPG subsidy to poor

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

New Delhi, March 7:  The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, approved the continuation of the targeted subsidy of Rs 300 per 14.2 kg LPG cylinder, for up to 12 refills per year, to be provided for the poor under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) during FY 2024-25.

The total expenditure will be Rs 12,000 crore for the financial year 2024-25. The subsidy is credited directly to the bank accounts of eligible beneficiaries, according to an official statement.

As of March 1, 2024, there are more than 10.27 crore PMUY beneficiaries.

To make Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG), a clean cooking fuel, available to rural and deprived poor households, the government launched the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana in May 2016, to provide deposit-free LPG connections to adult women of poor households.

India imports about 60 per cent of its LPG requirement. To shield PMUY beneficiaries from the impact of sharp fluctuations in international prices of LPG and to make LPG more affordable to PMUY consumers thereby ensuring sustained usage of LPG by them, the government started a targeted subsidy of Rs 200 per 14.2 kg cylinder for up to 12 refills per annum (and proportionately pro-rated for 5 kg connections) to the PMUY consumers in May 2022.

In October 2023, the government increased the targeted subsidy to Rs 300 per 14.2 kg cylinder for up to 12 refills per annum (and proportionately pro-rated for 5 kg connections). As of February 1, 2024, the effective price of domestic LPG for PMUY consumers is Rs 603 per 14.2 kg LPG cylinder (Delhi).

The average LPG consumption of PMUY consumers has increased by 29 per cent from 3.01 refills in 2019-20 to 3.87 refills (till January 2024) pro-rated for 2023-24. All PMUY beneficiaries are eligible for this targeted subsidy.
IANS

Previous article
GST authorities bust syndicate in Rs 1,048 crore fraud case
Next article
NCP decides to contest all 60 seats in Arunachal Assembly polls
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

NCP decides to contest all 60 seats in Arunachal Assembly polls

Guwahati, March 7: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has decided to contest all the 60 seats in the...
NATIONAL

GST authorities bust syndicate in Rs 1,048 crore fraud case

New Delhi, March 7:  The anti-evasion branch of the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) Commissionerate in Meerut...
NATIONAL

French Open: Sindhu moves to quarters, Srikanth bows out

Paris, March 7: India’s star shuttler PV Sindhu stormed into the quarter-final of the French Open Super 750...
NATIONAL

Women’s Day: Breaking the glass ceiling in leadership roles in Asia

New Delhi, March 7: Asia’s economic landscape is undergoing a significant transformation with women increasingly asserting their presence...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

NCP decides to contest all 60 seats in Arunachal Assembly polls

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, March 7: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has...

GST authorities bust syndicate in Rs 1,048 crore fraud case

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 7:  The anti-evasion branch of the...

French Open: Sindhu moves to quarters, Srikanth bows out

NATIONAL 0
Paris, March 7: India’s star shuttler PV Sindhu stormed...
Load more

Popular news

NCP decides to contest all 60 seats in Arunachal Assembly polls

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, March 7: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has...

GST authorities bust syndicate in Rs 1,048 crore fraud case

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 7:  The anti-evasion branch of the...

French Open: Sindhu moves to quarters, Srikanth bows out

NATIONAL 0
Paris, March 7: India’s star shuttler PV Sindhu stormed...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge