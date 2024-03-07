NCP decides to contest all 60 seats in Arunachal Assembly polls

Guwahati, March 7: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has decided to contest all the 60 seats in the upcoming Assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh.

The decision was taken in a key meeting where the political landscape and organisational strength of the party in Arunachal Pradesh was thoroughly discussed.

The meeting was attended by party leaders such as NCP national president Ajeet Pawar and national working president Praful Patel among other office-bearers and members.

“After extensive deliberation, it has been unanimously agreed upon that the NCP will actively contest all 60 seats in the upcoming Vidhan Sabha elections of 2024 in Arunachal Pradesh. This strategic decision underscores our unwavering commitment to represent the interests of the people of Arunachal Pradesh and to contribute significantly to the state’s political discourse”, chief national spokesperson of NCP, Brijmohan Shrivastav, said on Thursday.

Shrivastav further stated that the decision to contest all seats reflected the party’s confidence in its leadership in Arunachal Pradesh, their vision, and ability to address the pressing issues facing the state.

Hailing the decision of the party to contest all the seats in the Northeastern state, state president, NCP, Assam, Hridayananda Gogoi said, “We, NCP Assam, welcome this decision and confirm our joining in the poll campaign in Arunachal Pradesh.”

In a statement issued here on Thursday, Gogoi also appealed to the media fraternity to cooperate with the NCP’s new drive to address the pressing issues facing the state and its commitment to uphold democratic values and foster socio-economic development under the leadership of Ajit Pawar and Praful Patel.