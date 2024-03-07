Thursday, March 7, 2024
CBI submits two FIRs against Sheikh Shahjahan in Bengal court

By: Agencies

Kolkata, March 7: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has submitted two FIRs filed against Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan at the Basirhat Sub-Divisional Court in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district in connection with the January 5 attack on ED and CAPF personnel in Sandeshkhali.

The development is important because after a high-drama the CBI sleuths ultimately got the physical custody of Shahjahan from the CID-West Bengal on Wednesday evening. The prompt submission of the FIRs at the district court, sources said, is a clear indication that the CBI sleuths want to act very fast in its investigation in the matter without wasting a single day.

At the same time, since Shahjahan has to be presented at the same district court at the end of his current custody, the CBI sleuths followed the protocol of submitting the copies of the FIRs registered by them in the matter to the same court.

The CBI has filed a total of three FIRs in the two cases of attacks on ED and CAPF officials. Out of the three FIRs, two are against Sheikh Shahjahan.

The third FIR is against another Trinamool Congress leader from Bongaon (also in North 24 Paragans district) Shankar Adhya, who is already in judicial custody in connection with the ration distribution case.

On the night of January 5, while the ED sleuths were taking away Adhya from his residence at Bangaon after arresting him, the latter’s followers attacked the ED sleuths and also made an attempt to prevent them from taking him.

Both Adhya and Shahjahan are known to be close associates of former West Bengal food & supplies minister Jyotipriya Mallick, who is also in judicial custody in the ration distribution case.

 

