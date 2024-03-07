Thursday, March 7, 2024
CBI weighing legal options to transfer Sheikh Shahjahan from Kolkata to Delhi

By: Agencies

Kolkata, March 7:  After getting the custody of Sheikh Shahjahan, the accused mastermind in the January 5 attack on ED and CAPF personnel at Sandeshkhali in West Bengal, the CBI sleuths are now mulling legal options on how to transfer the suspended Trinamool Congress leader to New Delhi.

Sources said the central agency is planning to adopt the same strategy that was adopted in the case of Trinamool Congress strongman Anubrata Mondal, who is currently in judicial custody in Tihar Jail in New Delhi in connection with the cattle smuggling case in West Bengal.

At that time, all the cases against Mondal were first transferred from a special CBI court at Asansol in West Bengal to the Rouse Avenue Court in New Delhi.

Thereafter, Mondal was transferred from the correctional home at Asansol to Tihar Jail in New Delhi.

Sources said that with the same strategy in mind, the CBI has given the charge of investigation in the cases against Sheikh Shahjahan to its Deputy Superintendent Susanta Bhattacharya. He was the man who successfully carried out the investigation against Mondal in the school job case.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Shahjahan spent a sleepless night in CBI custody, constantly sitting on a bench in the room where he has been housed at the agency’s Nizam Palace office in central Kolkata.

After being handed over to the CBI by the CID on Wednesday evening, he was first taken to a central government-run ESI Hospital for a medical check-up and then to the Nizam Palace.

Sources said he was questioned by the CBI for over an hour and then was given dinner. His interrogation started again from 11 a.m. on Thursday after he had his breakfast.

IANS

Previous article
Body recovered from Shillong hotel
Next article
CBI submits two FIRs against Sheikh Shahjahan in Bengal court
