Thursday, March 7, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

Instead of Akbar & Aurangzeb, we idolised Maharana Pratap, Shivaji: Defence Minister

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
New Delhi, March 7:  Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday gave an insight into priorities and preferences of Modi government in past ten years and how the thrust on Atmanirbharata and the inherent strength of ‘Indianness’ has brought unprecedented changes, unseen in UPA I and II eras.

Speaking at NDTV’s maiden Defence Summit, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said: “Instead of Akbar, we gave respect to Maharana Pratap and instead of Aurangzeb, we gave respect to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. We rejected the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and introduced ‘Indian Judicial Code’. We strengthened the faith of our youth in the culture and cultural potential of the country.

Defence Minister also counted the array of schemes launched by government to promote indigenous and homegrown technology and said that the youth are being encouraged to be part of the India growth story.

“We provided a good environment for companies. We trusted our youth, promoted their innovation, and brought iDEX for them. If our youth take one step, government stands with them by taking 100 steps forward, if they take 100 steps forward, the government will take 1000 steps forward and help them,” Defence Minister pointed out.

He said that government’s focus on Make in India, indigenisation in potential fields including Defence has reaped good returns. He said that Indian entrepreneurs and Indian companies have set the nation on a steady and robust growth path.

“When we moved towards self-reliant India, we trusted Indian industries, we trusted Indian youth, we trusted Indian companies, we trusted Indian entrepreneurs. We trusted L&T, we trusted TATA, we trusted Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited, we trusted Hindustan Aeronautics Limited,” Defence Minister pointed out.

Speaking on the challenges faced by developing economies on dilemma of becoming either technology imitator or technology follower, Defence Minister Rajanth Singh said that young and innovative entrepreneurs of the country have filled this gap by creating record number of unicorns in a just a decade time.

Defence Minister also made a mention of the rich legacy of the country, left behind by heroes and noted mathematicians of the past including Aryabhata and Varahamihira and added that the ‘forgotten heroes’ have now become an inspiration for the youth.

IANS

Previous article
CBI submits two FIRs against Sheikh Shahjahan in Bengal court
Next article
Will fight tooth and nail against corrupt Bengal govt, says former judge after joining BJP
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

In first visit to Kashmir after Article 370 abrogation, PM Modi bats for ‘Swadesh Darshan and Wed in India’

New Delhi, March 7: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched and dedicated to the nation more than 50 projects...
NATIONAL

Will fight tooth and nail against corrupt Bengal govt, says former judge after joining BJP

Kolkata, March 7: Former judge of the Calcutta High Court, Abhijit Gangopadhyay after officially joining the BJP on...
NATIONAL

CBI submits two FIRs against Sheikh Shahjahan in Bengal court

Kolkata, March 7: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has submitted two FIRs filed against Trinamool Congress leader...
NATIONAL

CBI weighing legal options to transfer Sheikh Shahjahan from Kolkata to Delhi

Kolkata, March 7:  After getting the custody of Sheikh Shahjahan, the accused mastermind in the January 5 attack...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

In first visit to Kashmir after Article 370 abrogation, PM Modi bats for ‘Swadesh Darshan and Wed in India’

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 7: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched...

Will fight tooth and nail against corrupt Bengal govt, says former judge after joining BJP

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, March 7: Former judge of the Calcutta High...

CBI submits two FIRs against Sheikh Shahjahan in Bengal court

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, March 7: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)...
Load more

Popular news

In first visit to Kashmir after Article 370 abrogation, PM Modi bats for ‘Swadesh Darshan and Wed in India’

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 7: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched...

Will fight tooth and nail against corrupt Bengal govt, says former judge after joining BJP

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, March 7: Former judge of the Calcutta High...

CBI submits two FIRs against Sheikh Shahjahan in Bengal court

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, March 7: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge