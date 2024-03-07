Thursday, March 7, 2024
Politics

NDA will win 22 seats in northeast: Assam CM

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Shillong, March 7: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said the BJP-led NDA will win at least 22 out of total 25 seats in the northeast.

He said, “We will win at least 22 seats. It may go up to 23 as well. In Assam, we will win 11 or 12 seats.”

According to the Chief Minister, there is no contest left in the election. The BJP is set to get 370 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

“When I visit the rural areas, nobody is talking about the elections. Everybody is talking about the development. I am also busy with developmental works and everyday new projects are being launched at different corners of Assam,” he said.

CM Sarma argued that the winning margin for BJP candidates in Assam will be huge this time.

He said, “Earlier, candidates used to win MP seats by 25,000 votes but this time it will go past two or three lakh votes.”

The Assam Chief Minister also said that he has been looking at the election as an opportunity for the people of Assam to shower their blessings on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the development work of the state to continue at a more rapid pace in the coming years.

He also mentioned that PM Modi will launch several projects in his upcoming schedule to the state. The Prime Minister will unveil the 84-feet long statue of 16th century Ahom general Lachit Borphukan. (IANS)

Previous article
AIADMK to hold 2nd round of seat-sharing talks with DMDK
spot_img

Related articles

News Alert

Delhi court issues summons to CM Kejriwal over ED’s 2nd complaint

Shillong, March 7: A Delhi court on Thursday issued fresh summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on...
INTERNATIONAL

Cause for concern when neighbours don’t observe written agreements, says EAM Jaishankar on China

Shillong, March 7: Noting the reality of power shifts in the Indo-Pacific, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on...
News Alert

Two oppn Tipra Motha Party MLAs inducted as ministers in Tripura

Shillong, March 7: Tripura Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu on Thursday administered the oath of office and secrecy...
News Alert

PM’s rally in Srinagar: Kashmiris expect Modi to bring gifts of peace and progress

Shillong, March 7: The people of Kashmir Valley are expecting gifts of peace, prosperity and much more from...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Delhi court issues summons to CM Kejriwal over ED’s 2nd complaint

News Alert 0
Shillong, March 7: A Delhi court on Thursday issued...

Cause for concern when neighbours don’t observe written agreements, says EAM Jaishankar on China

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, March 7: Noting the reality of power shifts...

Two oppn Tipra Motha Party MLAs inducted as ministers in Tripura

News Alert 0
Shillong, March 7: Tripura Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu...
Load more

Popular news

Delhi court issues summons to CM Kejriwal over ED’s 2nd complaint

News Alert 0
Shillong, March 7: A Delhi court on Thursday issued...

Cause for concern when neighbours don’t observe written agreements, says EAM Jaishankar on China

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, March 7: Noting the reality of power shifts...

Two oppn Tipra Motha Party MLAs inducted as ministers in Tripura

News Alert 0
Shillong, March 7: Tripura Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge