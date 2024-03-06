Wednesday, March 6, 2024
Politics

AIADMK to hold 2nd round of seat-sharing talks with DMDK

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Shillong, March 6: The principal opposition party of Tamil Nadu, AIADMK will hold a meeting with the DMDK on Wednesday for a second round of discussion on seat-sharing exercise for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

AIADMK leaders, S.P. Velumani and Thankamani will hold talks with DMDK leaders, including party general secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth and Deputy Secretary L.K. Sudheesh.

DMDK is a political party floated by late Tamil superstar,Vijayakanth. Vijayakanth passed away on December 28, 2023 and his wife Premalatha and brother-in-law L.K. Sudheesh are heading the party now.

In the 2011 Assembly elections, DMDK had won 29 Assembly seats in the state in alliance with AIADMK and had secured 7.9 per cent of the total votes polled.

AIADMK is trying to expand its alliance, and on Monday it clinched a political alliance with Puthiya Tamilmagam, a Dalit political party headed by Dr. Krishnaswamy.

The DMDK, according to party sources, has been demanding four Lok Sabha seats while the AIADMK is insisting on two seats.

A senior leader of the DMDK while speaking to IANS said, “DMDK wants four seats and it is not only the AIADMK but there are also other options. Today’s meeting is crucial and let’s see how things turn out and then we will make a decision.” (IANS)

Shinde-Fadnavis ‘wedged’ between Pawar Chacha-Bhatija in Baramati event
