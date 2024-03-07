Thursday, March 7, 2024
Pakistan’s new PM Shehbaz Sharif thanks PM Modi for ‘felicitations’

By: Agencies

Islamabad, March 7:  Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s congratulatory message, Pakistan Muslim League (N) leader Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday extended his gratitude to the Indian Prime Minister after taking oath as Pakistan’s 24th premier for a second time.

The PML-N chief was administered the oath of office on Monday in a ceremony held at the presidential residence, taking charge of a country in the throes of a financial crisis.

“Thank you @narendramodi for felicitations on my election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan,” the 72-year-old leader wrote in a post on X.

Sharif, the younger brother of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, served as the PM from April 11, 2022 to August 14, 2023, after the Imran Khan-led government lost a no-confidence motion.

In contrast to his message in April 2022 when he spoke of “peace and stability in a region free of terror” and “peace and prosperity of people”, PM Modi kept his congratulatory post very short this time, and just said “Congratulations”.

Sharif emerged as the consensus candidate of the PML-N and the PPP after they agreed on a power-sharing deal to form a coalition government in Pakistan.

“PM Shehbaz Sharif worked day and night for the development of Pakistan. He has done it before, he will deliver again. Even his detractors say that he worked hard and delivered. He will prove to be an outclass PM!” the X handle of PML-N posted just after Sharif took the oath.

In his inaugural address, Sharif said he is committed to enhancing relations with Pakistan’s neighbours and vowed to address Kashmir and Palestine issues.

Some immediate challenges that Sharif faces as the new PM of Pakistan are skyrocketing inflation, unemployment, debt burden, low human capital development, and slow energy shortage.

IANS

Int’l Women’s Day: Chandrayaan-3 Moon Mission’s ‘women stars’ to be feted in Mumbai
Cabinet okays 4 per cent hike in DA for Central govt staff
