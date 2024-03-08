Adah Sharma ate 15 bananas a day, laddoos to put on 10 kgs for ‘Bastar’

Shillong, March 8: Actress Adah Sharma has left no stone unturned to ace her look in the upcoming film ‘Bastar: The Naxal Story’, which required her to put on weight.

Adah gained 10 kgs of weight for her role but also had to be fit. She gorged on 15 bananas a day and had flax seed ladoos for the film, which is based on Maoist insurgency in the Bastar district of Chhattisgarh.

“I had to put on 10 kgs for ‘Bastar: The Naxal Story’. But I had to also be very very fit, being able to climb mountains and do action with rifles. I ate around 15 bananas everyday and flax seed laddoos,” said Adah.

The actress added that she would eat four laddoos a day.

“We were shooting in the jungles so my mother gave me a whole box of laddoos. I used to eat four a day.”

‘Bastar: The Naxal Story’ is directed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah.

It also stars Indira Tiwari, Vijay Krishna, Shilpa Shukla, Yashpal Sharma, Subrat Dutta and Raima Sen. (IANS)