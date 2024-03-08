Friday, March 8, 2024
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Neha Kakkar grooves to her new track ‘Bholenath’ on Maha Shivratri, says ‘aur kya chahiye’

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, March 8: Singer Neha Kakkar, who has recently released her new track ‘Bholenath’, on Friday was seen grooving on the track, and greeted her fans on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri.

Taking to Instagram, Neha shared a Reel video, wherein she can be seen wearing a black sleeveless tank top, and matching joggers. She has kept her hair open and rounded off the look with black shades.

The ‘Shona Shona’ fame singer is grooving to the catchy beats and lyrics of the track ‘Bholenath’, while sitting in her car.

The post is captioned: “#Bholenath Mere Sath Aur Kya Chahiye? Happy Shivratri everyone.”

The video has garnered 894K views and fans wrote: “Har Har Mahadev.” One fan said: “Vocals + Lyrics are fire.”

Another wrote: “This is perfect for Shivratri.”

The song is sung by Neha and her brother Tony Kakkar.

Meanwhile, Neha will also perform live for the first time at the 71st Miss World finale in Mumbai, which is scheduled for March 9. She will release another song titled ‘India Ki Jai Ho’. (IANS)

