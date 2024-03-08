Friday, March 8, 2024
spot_img
News AlertREGIONAL

NE industry body lauds Union Cabinet for approval of scheme

By: Special Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Guwahati, March 8: The Federation of Industries in the North East Region (FINER), the apex body representing industries in the Northeast, has lauded the Union Cabinet for approving the ‘Uttar Poorva Transformative Industrialisation Scheme, 2024 (UNNATI – 2024)’.

“This landmark decision is set to catalyse industrial growth in the region and drive socio-economic development, marking a significant milestone in the journey towards prosperity. UNNATI – 2024 marks a new chapter in the industrial roadmap for the region. The 10-year initiative (till 2034), bolstered by an outlay of Rs 10,037 crore, aims to boost economic growth and employment opportunities in the Northeast,” the trade body said in a statement issued here on Friday.

“As had been suggested by FINER, the policy, for the first time, has been tailored to actively promote investments in less developed districts of the Northeast. The scheme divides the Northeast into two zones – Zone A for industrially advanced districts and Zone B for backward districts, ensuring tailored incentives and equitable distribution of funds,” it stated.

“Further again, FINER’s request for covering expansion of capacity has been kept in the policy, and so has its suggestion for introducing central capital interest subvention. The interest subvention scheme will offer interest subsidies for seven years in both Zone A (3 percent) and Zone B (5 percent) to fuel asset creation and promote lending to businesses in the Northeast,” the trade body said.

FINER further commended the Union Cabinet’s foresight and commitment to fostering inclusive and sustainable development across the nation, particularly in regions that have historically faced challenges in attracting investment and realising their full economic potential.

The industry body also pledged support to the successful implementation of UNNATI – 2024.

“We are committed to collaborating with the government, industry stakeholders, and local communities to ensure that this transformative initiative fulfills its promise of driving holistic development and prosperity in Uttar Poorva,” it said.

Previous article
Electoral Bonds case: SC to hear SBI’s application seeking extension of time, contempt plea
Next article
Assam forest range officer arrested in bribery case
spot_img

Related articles

News Alert

Assam forest range officer arrested in bribery case

Guwahati, March 8: A team from the Assam vigilance and anti-corruption directorate laid a trap and arrested a...
Technology

Industry leaders hail govt’s ‘IndiaAI Mission’ initiative

Shillong, March 8: The industry leaders on Friday hailed the government's IndiaAI Mission initiative, the country's first artificial...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Neha Kakkar grooves to her new track ‘Bholenath’ on Maha Shivratri, says ‘aur kya chahiye’

Shillong, March 8: Singer Neha Kakkar, who has recently released her new track 'Bholenath', on Friday was seen...
Economy

India’s forex kitty shoots up by $6.55 billion

Shillong, March 8: India's foreign exchange reserves shot up by $6.55 billion to $625.63 billion for the week...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Assam forest range officer arrested in bribery case

News Alert 0
Guwahati, March 8: A team from the Assam vigilance...

Industry leaders hail govt’s ‘IndiaAI Mission’ initiative

Technology 0
Shillong, March 8: The industry leaders on Friday hailed...

Neha Kakkar grooves to her new track ‘Bholenath’ on Maha Shivratri, says ‘aur kya chahiye’

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, March 8: Singer Neha Kakkar, who has recently...
Load more

Popular news

Assam forest range officer arrested in bribery case

News Alert 0
Guwahati, March 8: A team from the Assam vigilance...

Industry leaders hail govt’s ‘IndiaAI Mission’ initiative

Technology 0
Shillong, March 8: The industry leaders on Friday hailed...

Neha Kakkar grooves to her new track ‘Bholenath’ on Maha Shivratri, says ‘aur kya chahiye’

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, March 8: Singer Neha Kakkar, who has recently...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge