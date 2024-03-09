CM rues low representation of M’laya youth in armed forces

SHILLONG, March 8: The representation of youth from the state in the armed forces is quite negligible and Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Friday expressed concern over it.

Talking to journalists on the sidelines of an air show organised by the Indian Air Force (IAF), he said the armed forces are now making an extra effort to reach out to the youngsters and the people of the Northeast.

“Almost every single force, commandant and their recruiting agencies met me many times to express the same concern. They asked us how we can ensure an increased participation,” Sangma said.

He said not just in Shillong and the main towns, the recruitment drives are now conducted also in the small towns.

“A lot of concerted efforts are going on although there’s a lot to be desired. I’m sure with the efforts being put in, we will see more representations,” the CM said.

He encouraged youngsters to put in their best effort to grab the opportunities and serve the nation.

Meanwhile, several fighter aircraft of the IAF enthralled a large crowd that gathered at the scenic Umiam Lake to watch the air show.

Spectacular maneuvers of Rafale jets by the IAF’s Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) left the crowd awestruck.

The SKAT also made the International Women’s Day a memorable one by making a formation of a cupid heart to wish the women present at the Umiam Lake.

Flight Lieutenant Kanwal Sandhu and Wing Commander Gitanjali Singh termed the air show as one of the most memorable experiences of the SKAT here.

“The great thing about the uniform in the Indian armed forces is that once you wear it, you are not seen as a woman or a man. You’re seen as a soldier. So, this is the message that we wish to pass on to the youth of the nation that they should get inspired, join the armed forces and help us in serving our nation,” Flight Lieutenant Sandhu said.

Wing Commander Singh said it is a great commitment when one joins the forces and wears the uniform.

Governor Phagu Chauhan and other high-ranking defence personnel were also present.