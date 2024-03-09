State observes Intl Women’s Day

SHILLONG/Tura, March 8: International Women’s Day was observed across the state, at the district level, and by various oganisations both government and private to honour women on their special day, on Friday.

In Garo Hills, various programmes were organised at multiple venues.

In South West Garo Hills, the programme under the theme ‘Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress’, was spearheaded by the Department of Social Welfare, South West Garo Hills Ampati, and participated by officials of various departments, units, women entrepreneurs and groups and other SHGs with the support of the village Nokmas among others.

At Baispara, chief guest and resource person, Sr. MHO in charge of Betasing PHC, Dr Midrose R Marak highlighted various health issues affecting women, ways to prevent them, and urged all women to have at least a few hours of physical activity and go for periodic health check-ups at their nearest health facility.

Betasing Block headquarters celebrated the day with various activities in the presence of officials, and various women’s groups. A similar programme was organised at Rerapara Block by CDPO Rerapara.

At Debragre under Dadenggre Block, Tura MP Agatha Sangma underscored the pivotal roles women play in societal development and emphasized their significant contributions to family upbringing. Additionally, she highlighted various government schemes aimed at empowering women.

Tura Christian College felicitated two dedicated women- Dilme A Sangma and Rosetry Ch Marak for their invaluable service at Leprosy Colony, Tura, and Tura Christian Hospital respectively.

ABVP Tura unit organised a football tournament exclusively for girls at Bolbokgre Village in West Garo Hills. The tournament was followed by other traditional sports of Garo Hills in which all the girls and the women members of the village participated.

The College of Community Science, Central Agricultural University (Imphal), and NABARD Tura, West Garo Hills celebrated the occasion with a theme “Inspire Inclusive”.

Don Bosco College, Tura spearheaded by its Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) conducted a day-long programme to mark the occasion.

BSF Wives’ Welfare Association (BWWA) organised various programmes at its Shillong headquarters.

Cultural programmes, games, quiz competitions, etc, were held and they also celebrated the vital roles women play in society and their achievements.

Lawei Ban Phyrnai Cluster Level Federation Women Multipurpose Cooperative Society, Ltd. organised the second annual general meeting cum international women’s Day celebration on the theme ‘Invest in Women, Accelerate Progress’ at Mawsmai Durbar Hall under Sohra Civil Sub Division. Highlights of the programme include the distribution of CIF loans to 20 SHGs and the felicitation of older persons.

To commemorate the day, a poster-making competition under the theme ‘Invest in Women, Accelerate Progress’ was organised by the Pro Bono Associate Club, Department of Law, NEHU, Shillong. Shillong College’s Women Cell organised a vibrant celebration showcasing remarkable achievements and promoting awareness about gender equality at the college’s auditorium.The programme had in the audience the vice principal, faculty members, and students of the college, and distinguished women entrepreneurs from the state served as speakers, contributing to the event’s success. The theme, ‘Empower her future, Transform Tomorrow: Invest, Accelerate, and Thrive,’ resonated throughout the programme.

National Sample Survey Office (Field Operations Division), Regional Office, Shillong observed the International Women’s Day at the office’s conference hall. Deputy Director M Nongrum was the chief guest. A special item ‘Spotlight on amazing stories’ and a quiz competition were conducted to highlight the great women personalities in various fields.

More than 200 women participated in a special programme organised by SPARK at Mawlong Umsawli, Bara Bazaar Slum, Mawlynrei Triashnong Village, and Rangmen Nongsder. Based on the theme “Inspire Inclusion”, SPARK initiated the special programme aimed at providing a special platform to women from less privileged families. SPARK President Shima Modak sensitised about women’s rights and presented a notebook and a pen to all the participants.

Martin Luther Christian University (MLCU), Shillong in collaboration with Synod College organised an inter-college event to mark the occasion on Friday. Chairperson of Meghalaya State Commission for Protection of Child Rights and chief guest Iamon Syiem shared her experience as the former chairperson of Meghalaya State Commission for Protection of Child Rights on the issues and challenges faced by women in Meghalaya.

She gave an overview of the domestic violence that involves both sexes and talked about the importance of maternal and neonatal health. She made a concluding remark by stating how it is important for members of society to take into account the discrimination, abuse, and violence faced by women and not only deliberate but also act upon it in our everyday lives to build a healthy civil society.

The programme was attended by faculty and students from Synod College, Sankardev College, Shillong College, and Martin Luther Christian University, Shillong.

The National Law University Meghalaya and the National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology in collaboration with Iaikyntiew College and the Meghalaya State Rural Livelihoods Society organised a workshop on ‘Digital Literacy-The Transforming Power of Technology in Gender Upliftment’ at the APJ Abdul Kalam Hall, National Law University, Mayurbhanj Complex, Nongthymmai.

Member of the National Commission for Women (NCW) and chief guest Delina Khongdup highlighted the ‘Digital Shakti’ project launched by the commission in 2018 to create awareness among women about the use of technology in daily life.

Khongdup mentioned that approximately 3 lakh women have been trained under the project in collaboration with different educational institutions across the country. She commended the development and upscaling of women in various fields, where she especially highlighted the dignity of women in the matrilineal society of the state.

She highlighted the functions of the National Commission of Women which is a statutory body of the Government of India, generally concerned with advising the government on all policy matters affecting women.