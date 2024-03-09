Saturday, March 9, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

‘Maitri Setu’ between Tripura and B’desh to be operational soon: Tripura CM

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
Agartala, March 9: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Saturday that the India-Bangladesh ‘Maitri Setu’ (friendship bridge) connecting the border town of Sabroom in Tripura with Ramgarh in Bangladesh will be operational soon.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated and laid the foundation for multiple development projects worth more than Rs 8,500 crore in Tripura, including the vital Land Port (integrated check-post) at Sabroom, virtually from Arunachal capital Itanagar.

The Land Port, which has been constructed at a cost of about Rs 250 crore, would facilitate trade, tourism, and movement of people between India and Bangladesh using the Maitri Setu.

Saha, who attended the virtual event with his Cabinet colleagues, said: “We are eagerly waiting for the ‘Maitri Setu’ to become operational. It will turn Tripura into the gateway of Southeast Asia.”

After the integrated check-posts in Akhura (West Tripura), and Srimantapur (Sepahijala district), the Land Port in Sabroom is the largest in Tripura, the Chief Minister said, adding that the people from the northeast and other states can easily access the Chittagong international sea port through the Sabroom ICP and the Maitri Setu.

Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation for the Sabroom Land Port in March 2021, when he and his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the ‘Maitri Setu’, which has reduced the distance between Sabroom and the Chittagong port to just 75 km.

The 1.9 km-long double-lane bridge, built for Rs 133 crore over River Feni, is the most significant venture to link India and Bangladesh by road and to access the Chittagong international and Mongla sea ports in Bangladesh.

With the use of the Chittagong and Mongla sea ports, the distance between Tripura and Kolkata ports will be reduced to less than 100 km from the existing 1,700 km.

The Bangladesh government has already announced to allow the northeastern states to get access not only to the Chittagong and Mongla ports, but also to the Chittagong airport.

IANS

Previous article
Gorkhaland crisis on the verge of getting solved, PM Modi says in Siliguri
Next article
March 15 to be ‘Red-Letter Day’ for Indian Railways as Metro train to run through tunnel under Hooghly
spot_img

Related articles

News Alert

Karbi tribe women celebrate Women’s Day with Aaranyak team

  Guwahati, March 9 : International Women's Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm at theChandrasing Rongpi village community hall...
NATIONAL

March 15 to be ‘Red-Letter Day’ for Indian Railways as Metro train to run through tunnel under Hooghly

Kolkata, March 9: The wait is finally over. Come March 15, Indian Railways' first underwater commercial service will...
NATIONAL

Gorkhaland crisis on the verge of getting solved, PM Modi says in Siliguri

Kolkata, March 9: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the Gorkhaland crisis in the hills of West...
NATIONAL

UGC launches ‘SheRNI’ to ensure women scientist representation

New Delhi, March 9:  University Grants Commission’s (UGC) Information and Library Network (INFLIBNET) Centre on Saturday launched 'She...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Karbi tribe women celebrate Women’s Day with Aaranyak team

News Alert 0
  Guwahati, March 9 : International Women's Day was celebrated...

March 15 to be ‘Red-Letter Day’ for Indian Railways as Metro train to run through tunnel under Hooghly

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, March 9: The wait is finally over. Come...

Gorkhaland crisis on the verge of getting solved, PM Modi says in Siliguri

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, March 9: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday...
Load more

Popular news

Karbi tribe women celebrate Women’s Day with Aaranyak team

News Alert 0
  Guwahati, March 9 : International Women's Day was celebrated...

March 15 to be ‘Red-Letter Day’ for Indian Railways as Metro train to run through tunnel under Hooghly

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, March 9: The wait is finally over. Come...

Gorkhaland crisis on the verge of getting solved, PM Modi says in Siliguri

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, March 9: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge