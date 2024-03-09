Saturday, March 9, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Mawkyrwat MLA inspects roads for smooth movement of traffic

By: From Our Correspondent

Mawkyrwat, March 8: As part of the preparation and to ensure smooth movement of traffic during the Khasi-Jaintia Presbyterian Synod Sepngi annual meeting 2025 to be held at Sakwang Presbyterian Church under Sakwang Presbytery, Mawkyrwat MLA Renikton L Tongkhar inspected different internal roads in Sakwang and Pyndensakwang villages on Friday.
Speaking to media persons after the inspection, Tongkhar thanked the Myntri of Sakwang and Pyndensakwang villages for taking a huge responsibility, especially for convincing the residents to give their land for the construction of roads.
The MLA expressed happiness to see that the construction of the roads is going on in full swing, but many internal roads in both villages need to be widened and blacktopped.
Thanking the state government through the PWD roads for sanctioning Rs 7 crores for the construction of roads in these two villages, he however said that they still need more internal roads to ensure that there will be no jams during the Synod.
The MLA assured that he would take up the matter with the PWD minister to get sanctions for the internal roads in preparation for the Synod 2025.
The MLA was accompanied by the Myntri of Pyndensakwang village, Arness Lyngdoh, Myntri of Sakwang village, Shainingstar Kharjahrin, officials from the PWD (Roads), and church elders from Sakwang Presbyterian Church.

