New Assembly building likely to be completed by December

SHILLONG, March 8: Satisfied with the progress of the new Assembly building being constructed at Mawdiangdiang in New Shillong Township, the state government on Friday announced that the project will be completed within this year.

Assembly Speaker Thomas A Sangma made the announcement after inspecting the construction work and chairing a review meeting.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, Deputy Chief Ministers Prestone Tynsong and Sniawbhalang Dhar, Power Minister AT Mondal and PHE Minister Marcuise N Marak were provided with an update on the construction work.

Speaking to media persons, the Speaker said they are expecting to hold a sitting of the Assembly in the new building within this year, provided the weather remains kind enough.

The Speaker underscored the importance of maintaining standards and ensuring the quality of work without compromising on safety measures.

He assured that while striving to meet deadlines, no undue pressure would be placed on the contractor and design associates that could compromise safety protocols.