Saturday, March 9, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

New Assembly building likely to be completed by December

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

SHILLONG, March 8: Satisfied with the progress of the new Assembly building being constructed at Mawdiangdiang in New Shillong Township, the state government on Friday announced that the project will be completed within this year.
Assembly Speaker Thomas A Sangma made the announcement after inspecting the construction work and chairing a review meeting.
Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, Deputy Chief Ministers Prestone Tynsong and Sniawbhalang Dhar, Power Minister AT Mondal and PHE Minister Marcuise N Marak were provided with an update on the construction work.
Speaking to media persons, the Speaker said they are expecting to hold a sitting of the Assembly in the new building within this year, provided the weather remains kind enough.
The Speaker underscored the importance of maintaining standards and ensuring the quality of work without compromising on safety measures.
He assured that while striving to meet deadlines, no undue pressure would be placed on the contractor and design associates that could compromise safety protocols.

Previous article
Mukul’s aide Winnerson joins BJP
Next article
NGO petitions Centre for uranium mining in state
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Women’s Day

Women’s Day: An elderly woman sells seasonal fruits on the State Central Library premises on Friday. The day...
MEGHALAYA

State observes Intl Women’s Day

SHILLONG/Tura, March 8: International Women’s Day was observed across the state, at the district level, and by various...
MEGHALAYA

CM rues low representation of M’laya youth in armed forces

SHILLONG, March 8: The representation of youth from the state in the armed forces is quite negligible and...
MEGHALAYA

NGO petitions Centre for uranium mining in state

Ready to die but will not allow project to restart: KSU SHILLONG, March 8: The uranium mining issue has...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Women’s Day

MEGHALAYA 0
Women’s Day: An elderly woman sells seasonal fruits on...

State observes Intl Women’s Day

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG/Tura, March 8: International Women’s Day was observed across...

CM rues low representation of M’laya youth in armed forces

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, March 8: The representation of youth from the...
Load more

Popular news

Women’s Day

MEGHALAYA 0
Women’s Day: An elderly woman sells seasonal fruits on...

State observes Intl Women’s Day

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG/Tura, March 8: International Women’s Day was observed across...

CM rues low representation of M’laya youth in armed forces

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, March 8: The representation of youth from the...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge