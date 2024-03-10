Sunday, March 10, 2024
spot_img
Business

Byju’s disburses some portion of Feb salaries for 20,000 employees

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Shillong, March 10: Embattled edtech company Byju’s has disbursed a portion of the pending salaries for over 20,000 employees for the month of February.

The company has also promised to pay the remaining balance once it is allowed to use the funds from the recently closed rights issue.

“We processed part salaries for everyone for February, late night on Friday to the extent of capital we could get outside the rights issue. The company will pay the balance once the rights issue funds are available, which we expect shortly,” the company said in a letter to employees accessed by IANS.

“As you know, a group of investors has blocked the funds raised through the rights issue, rendering them temporarily unavailable for our business purposes. This situation has created an immediate financial constraint for the company,” it added.

The company has assured employees that they are actively working to resolve this matter and restore normalcy.

“In the interim, we have made alternate funding arrangements to ensure your daily lives are not disrupted.”

The company has fully paid the salaries of lower base employees, while mid-to-senior workers paid in part.

In the letter, the company mentioned that the salaries are expected to be reflected in employee accounts on March 11, as it was delayed due to a long weekend and second Saturday.

Earlier sources said that the company appears not in a position to pay the salaries due to the status quo, as banks also remain closed over the weekend.

The Bengaluru bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had directed Byju’s that the proceeds from the rights issue (which is about $250-$300 million) is to be kept in a separate account till the disposal of the case with investors. (IANS)

Previous article
27 Indian startups raise $308 million in funding this week
spot_img

Related articles

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Janhvi shines bright in blue, Neha’s ready in red for ‘shosha’

Shillong, March 10: Bollywood actresses Janhvi Kapoor and Neha Dhupia look drop-dead-gorgeous in the latest pictures they have...
News Alert

Protesters resort to ‘rail roko’ agitation in Punjab

Shillong, March 10: Protesters in Punjab on Sunday stopped trains for five hours from 12 noon at various...
News Alert

Sukhbir Singh Badal calls for ‘complete Panthic politics’

Shillong, March 10: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal, on Sunday, gave a clarion call for...
NATIONAL

Kerala: PM Modi to attend roadshow of BJP’s Palakkad candidate on March 15

Thiruvananthapuram, March 10 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Kerala to attend BJP candidate Krishnakumar's roadshow...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Janhvi shines bright in blue, Neha’s ready in red for ‘shosha’

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, March 10: Bollywood actresses Janhvi Kapoor and Neha...

Protesters resort to ‘rail roko’ agitation in Punjab

News Alert 0
Shillong, March 10: Protesters in Punjab on Sunday stopped...

Sukhbir Singh Badal calls for ‘complete Panthic politics’

News Alert 0
Shillong, March 10: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir...
Load more

Popular news

Janhvi shines bright in blue, Neha’s ready in red for ‘shosha’

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, March 10: Bollywood actresses Janhvi Kapoor and Neha...

Protesters resort to ‘rail roko’ agitation in Punjab

News Alert 0
Shillong, March 10: Protesters in Punjab on Sunday stopped...

Sukhbir Singh Badal calls for ‘complete Panthic politics’

News Alert 0
Shillong, March 10: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge