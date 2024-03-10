Sunday, March 10, 2024
spot_img
Business

27 Indian startups raise $308 million in funding this week

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Shillong, March 10: At least 27 startups in India raised about $307.8 million this week, which includes 17 early-stage and seven growth-stage companies.

Nearly 32 early and growth-stage startups raised more than $384 million last week, startup news portal Entrackr reported on Saturday.

Seventeen early-stage startups raised about $166.8 million, like mPokket, Ema, Hunch and Rozana, among others.

Startups based in Delhi-NCR led the funding with 10 deals, followed by Bengaluru at 9 deals.

Digital lending platform mPokket raised up to Rs 500 crore (around $60 million) in debt capital from BPEA Credit’s private credit platform.

mPokket said that the funds will be used to meet the growing credit demand from its 24 million registered customer base while accelerating product development in the career accelerator and insurance verticals.

Rural e-commerce startup Rozana received $22.5 million in the latest funding round. The round was led by the investment firm Bertelsmann India Investments (BII) with participation from the VC firm Fireside Ventures and existing investors.

“With this funding, we will continue building out our logistics and supply chain infrastructure to reach new districts and empower rural communities with access to essential products,” Ankur Dahiya, CEO and Co-founder of Rozana, said in a statement.

Generative AI solutions provider Ema announced a $25 million funding round and the launch of a novel “universal AI employee.”

More than 1.14 lakh startups in India have created over 12 lakh jobs so far, the Finance Ministry said in its latest review of the Indian economy. (IANS)

Previous article
Mutual funds AUM grows at 38 pc year on year in February
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Kerala: PM Modi to attend roadshow of BJP’s Palakkad candidate on March 15

Thiruvananthapuram, March 10 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Kerala to attend BJP candidate Krishnakumar's roadshow...
NATIONAL

Azamgarh is now ‘Ajanmagarh’: PM Modi

Azamgarh (UP), March 10Azamgarh will now be known as 'Ajanmagarh', Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday while...
NATIONAL

Stalin interviews potential DMK candidates for Lok Sabha polls

Chennai, Mar 10 :Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and president of DMK, M.K. Stalin is interviewing potential party ticket...
NATIONAL

SC to hear on Monday Bengal govt’s plea against CBI probe into Sandeshkhali attack

New Delhi, March 10: The Supreme Court is slated to hear on Monday the plea filed by West...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Kerala: PM Modi to attend roadshow of BJP’s Palakkad candidate on March 15

NATIONAL 0
Thiruvananthapuram, March 10 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will...

Azamgarh is now ‘Ajanmagarh’: PM Modi

NATIONAL 0
Azamgarh (UP), March 10Azamgarh will now be known as...

Stalin interviews potential DMK candidates for Lok Sabha polls

NATIONAL 0
Chennai, Mar 10 :Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and president...
Load more

Popular news

Kerala: PM Modi to attend roadshow of BJP’s Palakkad candidate on March 15

NATIONAL 0
Thiruvananthapuram, March 10 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will...

Azamgarh is now ‘Ajanmagarh’: PM Modi

NATIONAL 0
Azamgarh (UP), March 10Azamgarh will now be known as...

Stalin interviews potential DMK candidates for Lok Sabha polls

NATIONAL 0
Chennai, Mar 10 :Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and president...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge