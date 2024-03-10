PM inaugurates devp projects worth over Rs 290 crore

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 9: Developmental projects worth more than Rs 290 crore were virtually inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. The PM also laid the foundation for some key initiatives to be taken up in the state.

The projects for which base was laid include construction of an IT Park in Tura and expansion of a road and another existing two-lane road at New Shillong Township to four lanes.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated a Farmers’ Hostel-cum-Training Centre in Upper Shillong aimed to promote sports, tourism and education in the state.

The Farmers’ Training Centre in Upper Shillong, established on May 2, 1973, significantly contributed to the advancement of farmers in East Khasi Hills, West Khasi Hills, South West Khasi Hills, Ri-Bhoi, and Eastern West Khasi Hills through various training programmes. However, due to the deteriorating condition of the old Assam type building, a new construction was initiated under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme RKVY 2018-19, which was completed in 2023-24.

The Prime Minister also launched an initiative called the Uttar Poorva Transformative Industrialization Scheme (UNNATI) which aims to bolster industrial development in the Northeast with a holistic outlay of Rs 10,000 crore.