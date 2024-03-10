Sunday, March 10, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Curtains fall on Monolith Festival

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 9: Curtains came down on the three-day Monolith festival at the Khasi Heritage Village in Mawphlang on Saturday.
The festival was organised by the KHADC and showcased the rich culture, food, traditions, and customs of the Khasi community.
The closing day provided a spectacular showcase, featuring lineups of enthralling traditional dance performances.
Attendees were treated to mesmerising presentations such as Shad Phap Kwiar, Shad Kiewiing, Shad Ksing, Shad Kyntud, Shad Ot Syier, Shad Shoh Kba, Shad Pdiah, Shad Kynrup Khla, Shad Phor, and many more.
The stage resonated with the soul-stirring melodies of distinguished artists like Ki Sur Ksing na Lyngngam, Ahaia, Pynshailang Lyngdoh Mawphlang, Lily Sawian, Na u Bnai, Benedict Hynniewta, Dalariti, and Summersalt.
Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said that there should be traditional markets that should function every day to remind the people of their identity and rich cultural heritage and showcase it to the rest of the world
The chief minister announced that soon ‘CM’s research scholarship programme’ where the government would be funding Rs 3 lakh per researcher and scholar for research on culture and different historical aspects of the state would begin, adding that 50 researchers would be funded by the government every year under the programme.
Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh emphasised the three cornerstones that strengthen the tribal communities – Land, Lineage, and Language.
Member of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, Abhijit Kro who attended the festival on the last day said that he enjoyed the pleasant weather and food.
Stating that Khasis are residing in Karbi Anglong; he said that land will be allocated for the construction of Khasi guest house in Diphu.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

