Sunday, March 10, 2024
INTERNATIONAL

Two killed in blast in Pakistan

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Shillong, March 10: At least two people were killed and while another suffered injuries in a blast in Board Bazar in Pakistan’s Peshawar on Sunday morning.

The wounded was rushed to the Khyber teaching hospital, Dawn reported.

Rescue 1122 Spokesperson Bilal Faizi said that as per preliminary and unconfirmed reports, explosives were planted in a motorcycle parked in the area.

The blast site had been cordoned off and a rescue operation was underway, the rescue official said.

More details are awaited.

Previous article
3 killed, 9 injured in Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon
