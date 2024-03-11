Monday, March 11, 2024
spot_img
NATIONAL

BJP Hisar MP Brijendra Singh quits party, joins Congress

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

NEW DELHI, March 10: Ahead of the parliamentary elections, BJP MP from Hisar Brijendra Singh on Sunday resigned from the party’s primary membership and the Lok Sabha due to “compelling political reasons” and joined the Congress.
In New Delhi, Congress treasurer Ajay Maken said Brijendra Singh’s father and BJP leader Birender Singh is also likely to join the grand old party in the next few days.
Soon after announcing his resignation on X, Brijendra Singh reached Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence in the national capital and joined the opposition party.
Besides Maken, senior Congress leaders Mukul Wasnik and Deepak Babaria were present on the occasion.
In a post on X, Brijendra Singh said, “I have resigned from the primary membership of BJP due to compelling political reasons. I extend gratitude to the party, National President Sh. J P Nadda, Prime Minister Sh. Narendra Modi, & Sh Amit Shah for giving me the opportunity to serve as the Member of Parliament for Hisar.” “I have also resigned from the membership of Lok Sabha. I am grateful to the people of Hisar for giving me the opportunity to represent them and raise their demands as their MP. The commitment of public service, with which I entered politics after leaving the job of IAS, will continue,” he said in another post.
Speaking to reporters after joining the Congress, the bureaucrat-turned-politician said he decided to resign from the BJP “on account of the unease that had been building up for a while due to certain political reasons”. (PTI)

Previous article
Sandeshkhali will turn around BJP’s fate in Bengal: Suvendu
Next article
National Nuggets
spot_img

Related articles

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Why are MBOSE books not regularly supplied?

Editor, With reference to the letter titled "Shortage of MBOSE textbooks troubling parents and booksellers" (ST Feb 27, 2024)...
SPECIAL ARTICLE

Bank must be proceeded against for subverting democracy

SBI’s vulgar ploy to use secrecy to fight transparency By K Raveendran It is the height of irony that a...
SPECIAL ARTICLE

Daloiship and the Traditional Institution in Jaintia Hills

By HH Mohrmen What are the traditional institutions and how are they established in the Jaintia hills? Why does...
NATIONAL

National Nuggets

CPI parts ways with INDIA bloc in Jharkhand RANCHI, March 10:The Communist Party of India (CPI) on Sunday parted...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Why are MBOSE books not regularly supplied?

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR 0
Editor, With reference to the letter titled "Shortage of MBOSE...

Bank must be proceeded against for subverting democracy

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
SBI’s vulgar ploy to use secrecy to fight transparency By...

Daloiship and the Traditional Institution in Jaintia Hills

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
By HH Mohrmen What are the traditional institutions and how...
Load more

Popular news

Why are MBOSE books not regularly supplied?

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR 0
Editor, With reference to the letter titled "Shortage of MBOSE...

Bank must be proceeded against for subverting democracy

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
SBI’s vulgar ploy to use secrecy to fight transparency By...

Daloiship and the Traditional Institution in Jaintia Hills

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
By HH Mohrmen What are the traditional institutions and how...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge