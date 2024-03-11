Monday, March 11, 2024
spot_img
NATIONAL

National Nuggets

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

CPI parts ways with INDIA bloc in Jharkhand
RANCHI, March 10:The Communist Party of India (CPI) on Sunday parted ways with the opposition bloc INDIA, announcing that it will contest in eight of the 14 Lok Sabha seats in the upcoming elections.The CPI has no representation from Jharkhand.“We have decided to contest the Lok Sabha polls on our own,” CPI state secretary Mahendra Pathak said.“The BJP has announced its candidates, but the Congress and the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ have not yet held any talks on seat-sharing. So, we have decided to go solo,” he said.The decision was taken at the party’s state executive committee meeting here, he said.The CPI will field its candidates in Ranchi, Hazaribagh, Koderma, Chatra, Palamu, Giridih, Dumka and Jamshedpur Lok Sabha constituencies.Names of the candidates will be announced after March 16, Pathak said.(PTI)

Khanwilkar administered oath as Lokpal chairperson
NEW DELHI, March 10: Former Supreme Court judge Ajay Manikrao Khanwilkar was administered the oath of office as the Lokpal chairperson on Sunday, nearly two years after the post fell vacant.Justice (retired) Khanwilkar, 66, served as a judge of the apex court from May 13, 2016 to July 29, 2022.President Murmu administered the oath of office of chairperson, Lokpal to Khanwilkar at a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Sunday evening, according to an official statement.Justice (retired) Khanwilkar was appointed as the Lokpal chairperson in the last week of February. Chairperson of the Law Commission of India and former Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court Ritu Raj Awasthi, former Chief Justice of Himachal HC Lingappa Narayana Swamy and former Chief Justice of Allahabad HCSanjay Yadav were appointed as judicial members in the Lokpal. The Lokpal was functioning without its regular chief since Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose completed his term on May 27, 2022 (PTI)

Previous article
BJP Hisar MP Brijendra Singh quits party, joins Congress
spot_img

Related articles

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Why are MBOSE books not regularly supplied?

Editor, With reference to the letter titled "Shortage of MBOSE textbooks troubling parents and booksellers" (ST Feb 27, 2024)...
SPECIAL ARTICLE

Bank must be proceeded against for subverting democracy

SBI’s vulgar ploy to use secrecy to fight transparency By K Raveendran It is the height of irony that a...
SPECIAL ARTICLE

Daloiship and the Traditional Institution in Jaintia Hills

By HH Mohrmen What are the traditional institutions and how are they established in the Jaintia hills? Why does...
SPORTS

I don’t think Rohit has been superior as captain: Swann

Dharamshala, March 10: Former England spinner Graeme Swann doesn’t believe Rohit Sharma’s captaincy was better than Ben Stokes’...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Why are MBOSE books not regularly supplied?

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR 0
Editor, With reference to the letter titled "Shortage of MBOSE...

Bank must be proceeded against for subverting democracy

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
SBI’s vulgar ploy to use secrecy to fight transparency By...

Daloiship and the Traditional Institution in Jaintia Hills

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
By HH Mohrmen What are the traditional institutions and how...
Load more

Popular news

Why are MBOSE books not regularly supplied?

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR 0
Editor, With reference to the letter titled "Shortage of MBOSE...

Bank must be proceeded against for subverting democracy

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
SBI’s vulgar ploy to use secrecy to fight transparency By...

Daloiship and the Traditional Institution in Jaintia Hills

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
By HH Mohrmen What are the traditional institutions and how...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge