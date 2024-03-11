Sandeshkhali will turn around BJP’s fate in Bengal: Suvendu

KOLKATA, March 10: West Bengal Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday said that Sandeshkhali would turn around the fate of BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

“Sandeshkhali alone can change the equation in the entire Lok Sabha election. We are expecting a lead of at least one lakh votes from Sandeshkhali alone,” the LoP said while addressing a meeting organised by BJP in Sandeshkhali along with BJP State President Sukanta Majumdar.Sandeshkhali has witnessed protests by local women against alleged sexual harassment and violence by a section of local Trinamool Congress leaders.

The LoP said that people in West Bengal will give a fitting reply to the Trinamool Congress in the Lok Sabha polls.

“The verdict will be farewell to the corrupt Trinamool Congress,” Adhikari said.

Meanwhile, Majumdar ridiculed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her comments frequently describing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an “outsider”.

“The Prime Minister is a genuine Bengali since he knows how to respect the women of Bengal”.

Sheikh’s custody extended

A court in West Bengal’s Basirhat on Sunday extended the CBI custody of Shajahan Sheikh, key accused in a mob attack on ED officials at Sandeshkhali, by another four days on a prayer by the central agency.

The Central Bureau of Investigation got custody of Sheikh on March 6 along with transfer of investigation on an order of the Calcutta High Court.

ED officials were attacked when they went to raid the now suspended Trinamool Congress leader’s premises at Sandeshkhali.

The judge of the Basirhat court in North 24 Parganas district granted extension of Sheikh’s custody to CBI by four days on a prayer by the central agency. (Agencies)