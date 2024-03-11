Monday, March 11, 2024
spot_img
NATIONAL

Sandeshkhali will turn around BJP’s fate in Bengal: Suvendu

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

KOLKATA, March 10: West Bengal Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday said that Sandeshkhali would turn around the fate of BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
“Sandeshkhali alone can change the equation in the entire Lok Sabha election. We are expecting a lead of at least one lakh votes from Sandeshkhali alone,” the LoP said while addressing a meeting organised by BJP in Sandeshkhali along with BJP State President Sukanta Majumdar.Sandeshkhali has witnessed protests by local women against alleged sexual harassment and violence by a section of local Trinamool Congress leaders.
The LoP said that people in West Bengal will give a fitting reply to the Trinamool Congress in the Lok Sabha polls.
“The verdict will be farewell to the corrupt Trinamool Congress,” Adhikari said.
Meanwhile, Majumdar ridiculed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her comments frequently describing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an “outsider”.
“The Prime Minister is a genuine Bengali since he knows how to respect the women of Bengal”.
Sheikh’s custody extended
A court in West Bengal’s Basirhat on Sunday extended the CBI custody of Shajahan Sheikh, key accused in a mob attack on ED officials at Sandeshkhali, by another four days on a prayer by the central agency.
The Central Bureau of Investigation got custody of Sheikh on March 6 along with transfer of investigation on an order of the Calcutta High Court.
ED officials were attacked when they went to raid the now suspended Trinamool Congress leader’s premises at Sandeshkhali.
The judge of the Basirhat court in North 24 Parganas district granted extension of Sheikh’s custody to CBI by four days on a prayer by the central agency. (Agencies)

Previous article
TMC to go solo in Bengal; releases list for 42 LS seats, 7 MPs dropped
Next article
BJP Hisar MP Brijendra Singh quits party, joins Congress
spot_img

Related articles

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Why are MBOSE books not regularly supplied?

Editor, With reference to the letter titled "Shortage of MBOSE textbooks troubling parents and booksellers" (ST Feb 27, 2024)...
SPECIAL ARTICLE

Bank must be proceeded against for subverting democracy

SBI’s vulgar ploy to use secrecy to fight transparency By K Raveendran It is the height of irony that a...
SPECIAL ARTICLE

Daloiship and the Traditional Institution in Jaintia Hills

By HH Mohrmen What are the traditional institutions and how are they established in the Jaintia hills? Why does...
NATIONAL

National Nuggets

CPI parts ways with INDIA bloc in Jharkhand RANCHI, March 10:The Communist Party of India (CPI) on Sunday parted...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Why are MBOSE books not regularly supplied?

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR 0
Editor, With reference to the letter titled "Shortage of MBOSE...

Bank must be proceeded against for subverting democracy

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
SBI’s vulgar ploy to use secrecy to fight transparency By...

Daloiship and the Traditional Institution in Jaintia Hills

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
By HH Mohrmen What are the traditional institutions and how...
Load more

Popular news

Why are MBOSE books not regularly supplied?

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR 0
Editor, With reference to the letter titled "Shortage of MBOSE...

Bank must be proceeded against for subverting democracy

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
SBI’s vulgar ploy to use secrecy to fight transparency By...

Daloiship and the Traditional Institution in Jaintia Hills

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
By HH Mohrmen What are the traditional institutions and how...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge