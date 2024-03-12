LS polls: AICC names 12 party candidates from Assam

Guwahati, March 12: It’s official now! Congress Deputy Leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi will contest from Jorhat Lok Sabha constituency while veteran party leader and sitting Nagaon MP, Pradyut Bordoloi will contest from Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency.

Gogoi is the incumbent Lok Sabha MP from Kaliabor parliamentary constituency, which was renamed Kaziranga, after the delimitation exercise undertaken by the Election Commission of India last year.

Another veteran Congressman and deputy CLP leader, Rakibul Hussain has been nominated to contest from Dhubri Lok Sabha constituency.

The central election committee of All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Tuesday nominated 12 party candidates from Assam, leaving Dibrugarh constituency for its ally and regional party, Assam Jatiya Parishad, which is a constituent of the 16-party United Opposition Forum, Assam.

The other Congress candidates from Assam nominated in the AICC list include, Garjan Mashahary (Kokrajhar); Deep Bayan (Barpeta); Madhab Rajbanshi (Darrang-Udalguri); Mira Borthakur Goswami (Guwahati); Joyram Engleng (Diphu); Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Choudhury (Karimganj); Surjya Kanta Sarkar (Silchar); Roselina Tirkey (Kaziranga) and Prem Lal Ganju (Sonitpur).

Notably, veteran Congress leader and sitting MP from Barpeta, Abdul Khaleque, failed to secure a ticket in the polls.

Reportedly, no decision has yet been taken for the remaining seat, Lakhimpur Lok Sabha constituency.