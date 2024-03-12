Tuesday, March 12, 2024
MEGHALAYANews Alert

Meghalaya Police claim to foil HNLC bid to trigger IED blasts

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Nongpoh, March 12: In a joint operation, the East Khasi Hills and Ri-Bhoi District police thwarted the Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council’s (HNLC) bid to detonate  Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) in Shillong and Nongpoh.

According to a press communiqué issued by Superintendent of Police, Ri Bhoi District, Jagpal Singh Dhanoa, the operation unfolded on March 11, 2024, around 6:00 pm. A Bolero Pickup with registration ML 12 3243, driven by Damanbha Ripnar alias Shall Lapang, was intercepted on the Umsning-Mawhati road. Acting on information provided by the accused, Damanbha Ripnar, the Bomb Detection Squad of Shillong safely recovered an IED from the vehicle, following all necessary safety protocols.

As of now, the police have successfully dismantled an active sleeper cell of the HNLC, comprised of four individuals. This intervention prevented their plans to deploy more IEDs in Shillong and Nongpoh. The sleeper cell was reportedly receiving instructions from proscribed HNLC figures based in Bangladesh.

The arrested individuals include Damanbha Ripnar alias Shall Lapang, Roninis Ripnar, Jill Tariang, and Shining Nongrum, all residents of Ri Bhoi District, according to the statement released by the police.

During the arrests, the police seized a significant amount of explosive materials, including 15 gelatin sticks, 167 splinters (shrapnel inside IED), 1 safety fuse wire, and 3 non-electric detonators. Additionally, a vehicle with registration number ML 12 3243 and 5 mobile phones were confiscated from the accused.

A criminal case has been registered at Nongpoh Police Station under Section 120B/121A of the Indian Penal Code, along with Section 10/13/18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and 5/6 of the Explosive Substances Act (Case No. 25(3)2024).

