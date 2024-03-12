GSU shuts down cyber café in Tura over goof up on students CUET application  

The shop in question is the Aritrika Cyber Zone, shop number 218 at the Tura Supermarket.

According to the union, students who used the café to apply for CUET discovered that they were unable to get into the entrance exam as they had failed to pay their fees. However, after investigation, it was revealed that the students had actually paid their fees to the said shopkeeper.

Pointing out that the incident had led to the students missing out on a year as well as causing them undue stress and inconvenience, the union decided to shut down the shop until further notice.

“We have shut down the shop until further notice. If anyone attempts to reopen the shop without our consent, we will take strong action,” it warned.