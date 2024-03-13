Wednesday, March 13, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews AlertREGIONAL

Assam Congress expels APCC general secretary from party

By: Special Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Guwahati, Mar 13 : In yet another instance of discord within the Opposition Congress apparently coming to the fore ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Wednesday expelled APCC general secretary Suruj Dehingia from the party.

“Assam PCC president Bhupen Kumar Borah has expelled Suruj Dehingia, general secretary, APCC, from Indian National Congress with immediate effect,” the APCC order read, without mentioning the cause of expulsion.

According to reports, Dehingia, who had contested the 2021 elections as the Congress candidate from the Mahmara Assembly constituency, decided to switch allegiance to the ruling BJP in the state after he was denied a party ticket to contest the Lok Sabha elections.

It may be noted that the central election committee of All India Congress Committee (AICC) had on Tuesday nominated 12 party candidates from Assam, while leaving one seat (Dibrugarh constituency) for its ally and regional party, Assam Jatiya Parishad, which is a constituent of the 16-party United Opposition Forum, Assam.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the state Congress has suffered a series of setbacks, with some key leaders as well as members leaving the party and joining the ruling BJP.

Only recently, former Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) working president and former two-time MLA of Jorhat LAC, Rana Goswami had tendered his resignation from the Opposition party and joined the ruling BJP in the state.

Prior to that, two veteran Congress MLAs – Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha and Basanta Das – had extended unconditional support to the ruling BJP in the Assam Legislative Assembly.

Previous article
Biden, Trump clinch nominations, stage set for presidential election rematch
Next article
CM Mamata snaps ties as brother turns rebel after being denied Trinamool ticket from Howrah
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Tura Draft Master Plan unanimously opposed by GHADC MDCs  

Tura, Mar 13: GHADC MDCs on Wednesday unanimously opposed the state government’s move to expand the jurisdiction of...
MEGHALAYA

Forum reiterates demand for separate electoral rolls in GHADC

Tura, Mar 13: The New Tura Development Forum (NTDF) on Wednesday reiterated its demand for creation of a...
MEGHALAYA

Explosives, small arm recovered by Ri Bhoi Police

Shillong, March 13: In continuation of investigation under Nongpoh PS case No. 25(3)2024 U/S 120B/121A IPC R/w sec...
MEGHALAYA

USTM Journal of International Studies launched

   Guwahati, March 13: The USTM Journal of International Studies was launched yesterday by Prof. Gauri Dutt Sharma, Vice...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Tura Draft Master Plan unanimously opposed by GHADC MDCs  

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, Mar 13: GHADC MDCs on Wednesday unanimously opposed...

Forum reiterates demand for separate electoral rolls in GHADC

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, Mar 13: The New Tura Development Forum (NTDF)...

Explosives, small arm recovered by Ri Bhoi Police

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, March 13: In continuation of investigation under Nongpoh...
Load more

Popular news

Tura Draft Master Plan unanimously opposed by GHADC MDCs  

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, Mar 13: GHADC MDCs on Wednesday unanimously opposed...

Forum reiterates demand for separate electoral rolls in GHADC

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, Mar 13: The New Tura Development Forum (NTDF)...

Explosives, small arm recovered by Ri Bhoi Police

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, March 13: In continuation of investigation under Nongpoh...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge