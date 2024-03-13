Wednesday, March 13, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

CM Mamata snaps ties as brother turns rebel after being denied Trinamool ticket from Howrah

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img
Kolkata, March 13:  Now, Swapan Banerjee a.k.a. Babun, the younger brother of West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, has turned rebel after being denied nomination in the Lok Sabha polls from Howrah, the constituency of his choice.

The Chief Minister also announced snapping of all ties with Swapan Banerjee soon after the news reached her.

From the Howrah constituency, the Trinamool Congress has re-nominated former Indian football player Prasun Banerjee, which has irked Swapan Banerjee.

Claiming that Prasun Banerjee was not fit for re-nomination, the Chief Minister’s brother said he was even considering contesting as an independent candidate from Howrah.

However, he ruled out the possibility of joining the BJP. “Joining the BJP is out of question. If I contest I will be contesting as an independent candidate. I am a voter from that constituency also. It is not just me, there are several other leaders from the district who are better candidates than Prasun Banerjee,” he said.

After his comments on this count went viral, the Chief Minister, in a hurriedly-convened press conference at Siliguri in North Bengal, announced snapping of all ties with her brother.

“At times some people become greedy. I do not consider him as a family member anymore. I request him not to call himself my brother any further,” the Chief Minister said.

Asserting that Prasun Banerjee’s nomination from Howrah as the party candidate was final; the Chief Minister said that she would not foster the culture of family dominance within the party.

“For quite some time I was unhappy with his activities. But everything could not be said publicly. Probably, he has forgotten his childhood. But it is enough. Henceforth, neither I, nor my party, will have any relationship with him. I also request him not to use my name. He can identify himself as an independent Indian citizen,” the Chief Minister said.

She also expressed doubts that the BJP could have played a role in the development.

Ever since the candidate list has been announced, the party has been witnessing major infighting, but no one had expected it to create fissures in the Chief Minister’s family.

IANS

Previous article
Assam Congress expels APCC general secretary from party
Next article
BJP names all 60 candidates for Arunachal Assembly polls, CM Khandu to contest from Mukto
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Tura Draft Master Plan unanimously opposed by GHADC MDCs  

Tura, Mar 13: GHADC MDCs on Wednesday unanimously opposed the state government’s move to expand the jurisdiction of...
MEGHALAYA

Forum reiterates demand for separate electoral rolls in GHADC

Tura, Mar 13: The New Tura Development Forum (NTDF) on Wednesday reiterated its demand for creation of a...
MEGHALAYA

Explosives, small arm recovered by Ri Bhoi Police

Shillong, March 13: In continuation of investigation under Nongpoh PS case No. 25(3)2024 U/S 120B/121A IPC R/w sec...
MEGHALAYA

USTM Journal of International Studies launched

   Guwahati, March 13: The USTM Journal of International Studies was launched yesterday by Prof. Gauri Dutt Sharma, Vice...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Tura Draft Master Plan unanimously opposed by GHADC MDCs  

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, Mar 13: GHADC MDCs on Wednesday unanimously opposed...

Forum reiterates demand for separate electoral rolls in GHADC

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, Mar 13: The New Tura Development Forum (NTDF)...

Explosives, small arm recovered by Ri Bhoi Police

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, March 13: In continuation of investigation under Nongpoh...
Load more

Popular news

Tura Draft Master Plan unanimously opposed by GHADC MDCs  

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, Mar 13: GHADC MDCs on Wednesday unanimously opposed...

Forum reiterates demand for separate electoral rolls in GHADC

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, Mar 13: The New Tura Development Forum (NTDF)...

Explosives, small arm recovered by Ri Bhoi Police

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, March 13: In continuation of investigation under Nongpoh...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge