BJP ally UPPL names candidate for Kokrajhar LS constituency

Guwahati, March 13: Ruling partner of the BJP-led NDA alliance in Assam, the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), on Wednesday announced Joyanta Basumatary as the candidate for Kokrajhar (ST) Lok Sabha constituency in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

Basumatary is the sitting MLA of Sidli Legislative Assembly constituency and a former vice-president of the All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU).

“The NDA alliance partner, UPPL is very optimistic of winning the parliamentary elections in Kokrajhar parliamentary constituency as well as in all contesting constituencies in the state of Assam. UPPL is getting majority support cutting across the communities in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections,” UPPL working president Rwngwra Narzary said in a statement issued here on Wednesday.

The ruling BJP, it may be mentioned, will be contesting 11 parliamentary constituencies in the state, leaving two seats for its key ally, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), and one seat for UPPL.

Notably, AGP had on Monday announced that eight-time MLA from Bongaigaon, Phani Bhusan Choudhury would be contesting from Barpeta Lok Sabha constituency, while former Independent MLA from Mankachar, Zabed Islam, would be contesting from Dhubri, where voters from the minority community play a decisive role.