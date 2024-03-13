Wednesday, March 13, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews AlertREGIONAL

BJP ally UPPL names candidate for Kokrajhar LS constituency

By: Special Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Guwahati, March 13: Ruling partner of the BJP-led NDA alliance in Assam, the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), on Wednesday announced Joyanta Basumatary as the candidate for Kokrajhar (ST) Lok Sabha constituency in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

Basumatary is the sitting MLA of Sidli Legislative Assembly constituency and a former vice-president of the All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU).

“The NDA alliance partner, UPPL is very optimistic of winning the parliamentary elections in Kokrajhar parliamentary constituency as well as in all contesting constituencies in the state of Assam. UPPL is getting majority support cutting across the communities in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections,” UPPL working president Rwngwra Narzary said in a statement issued here on Wednesday.

The ruling BJP, it may be mentioned, will be contesting 11 parliamentary constituencies in the state, leaving two seats for its key ally, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), and one seat for UPPL.

Notably, AGP had on Monday announced that eight-time MLA from Bongaigaon, Phani Bhusan Choudhury would be contesting from Barpeta Lok Sabha constituency, while former Independent MLA from Mankachar, Zabed Islam, would be contesting from Dhubri, where voters from the minority community play a decisive role.

Previous article
Assam vigilance team nabs GP secretary in bribery case
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

News Alert

Assam vigilance team nabs GP secretary in bribery case

Guwahati, March 13: Amid the intensive drive against corruption, a team from the Assam vigilance and anti-corruption directorate...
NATIONAL

Information on Electoral Bonds will be disclosed on time: CEC

Jammu, March 13: India's Chief Election Commissioner, Rajiv Kumar, on Wednesday said that following the Supreme Court's order,...
NATIONAL

BJP names 20 Maha candidates in 2nd LS list; Gadkari from Nagpur, Pankaja Munde in Beed, 4 MPs axed

Mumbai, March 13: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday announced 20 candidates from Maharashtra in its 2nd list...
Business

Investors rushing to book profits triggers Nifty selloff

Shillong, March 13: The Nifty on Wednesday witnessed a massive sell-off as investors and traders rushed to take...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Assam vigilance team nabs GP secretary in bribery case

News Alert 0
Guwahati, March 13: Amid the intensive drive against corruption,...

Information on Electoral Bonds will be disclosed on time: CEC

NATIONAL 0
Jammu, March 13: India's Chief Election Commissioner, Rajiv Kumar,...

BJP names 20 Maha candidates in 2nd LS list; Gadkari from Nagpur, Pankaja Munde in Beed, 4 MPs axed

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, March 13: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday...
Load more

Popular news

Assam vigilance team nabs GP secretary in bribery case

News Alert 0
Guwahati, March 13: Amid the intensive drive against corruption,...

Information on Electoral Bonds will be disclosed on time: CEC

NATIONAL 0
Jammu, March 13: India's Chief Election Commissioner, Rajiv Kumar,...

BJP names 20 Maha candidates in 2nd LS list; Gadkari from Nagpur, Pankaja Munde in Beed, 4 MPs axed

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, March 13: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge