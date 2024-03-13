Assam vigilance team nabs GP secretary in bribery case

Guwahati, March 13: Amid the intensive drive against corruption, a team from the Assam vigilance and anti-corruption directorate laid a trap and arrested the secretary of Alamganj gram panchayat (GP) in Dhubri district in a bribery case on Wednesday.

Official sources said that the directorate had received a complaint alleging that Nurul Islam Mollah, the secretary of office of the Alamganj gram panchayat had demanded five percent of the total fund as bribe from the complainant for sanctioning funds under the MGNREGA scheme.

Later, when the scheme was sanctioned, the secretary demanded Rs 10,000 as reward.

Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the directorate for taking necessary legal action against the public servant.

“Accordingly, a trap was laid in the office of the Alamganj gram panchayat and Mollah was caught red handed immediately after he accepted Rs 10,000 as reward from the complainant,” the superintendent of police, directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption, Assam stated.

The bribe money was recovered from his possession and has been seized accordingly, in presence of witnesses.

“In this connection, a case has been registered at ACB Police Station vide ACB police station case number 22/2024, under Section 7(b) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988,” the SP stated.

After gathering sufficient evidence against the public servant, the vigilance team arrested him in connection with the case. Necessary legal follow up action is underway.