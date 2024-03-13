Conrad says govt close to resolving relocation issue

SHILLONG, March 12: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday maintained that the government is on the verge of a breakthrough on the Harijan Colony relocation issue.

Sangma said this in reply to the concerns raised by some pressure groups on the delay in resolving the issue.

“The issue has been there for over 50 years and people must appreciate that for the first time there has been a serious move by any government to relocate them,” he said.

He said when attempts are made to resolve such issues, complexities will occur.

“We would want things to happen in the next 24 hours, but it did not happen in the last 50 years because of the complications. We are going to resolve this in the most amicable manner.”