Meghalaya Nuggets

BSF foils smuggling bid

SHILLONG, March 12: The 172 Bn of BSF Meghalaya on Monday thwarted a smuggling attempt along the Indo-Bangladesh border in East Jaintia Hills district and confiscated clothing items and health supplements valued at over Rs 14 lakh. According to a statement here, the consignment was seized by the BSF personnel after it was dumped in a jungle area near the international border. “The seized items were handed over to the local customs office for further action,” the statement said.

GSU shuts down cyber café over CUET fee error

TURA, March 12: A cyber café in Tura was shut down by the GSU after an error over the payment of CUET fees resulted in students missing out on opportunities for further studies. According to the union, students who used the Aritrika Cyber Zone to apply for CUET discovered that they were unable to get into the entrance exam as they had failed to pay their fees. However, after investigation, it was found out that the students had paid their fees to the shopkeeper. Pointing out that the incident had led to the students missing out on a year as well as causing them undue stress and inconvenience, the union decided to shut down the shop until further notice. “We have shut down the shop until further notice. If anyone attempts to reopen the shop without our consent, we will take strong action,” the union warned.

MLA launches RKVY projects

TURA, March 12: Meghalaya Soil and Water Conservation Minister Marcuise N Marak launched the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY) projects for Doktilgre and Dinaminggre villages under Samanda C&RD Block at Doktilgre village on Tuesday. The minister informed the gathering that Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma had been working tirelessly to make Meghalaya a ‘10 billion economy’ by bringing various developmental projects through various departments adding that Williamnagar has witnessed a significant change in terms of development under the leadership of the chief minister. The minister felt that taking up Dinaminggre and Doktilgre villages under the RKVY scheme would immensely benefit the farmers and help them increase their agricultural production. He said that the RKVY project will help the farmers to go for multiple cropping thereby uplifting the standard of living of the villagers. Earlier, the minister inaugurated the newly constructed Muga Grainage Hall at the Pilot Extension Centre in Samanda Megapgre.

Two-day marketing workshop

Jowai, March 12: A two-day marketing and promotional workshop at Tyrshang and Larnai village, West Jaintia Hills began on Tuesday. The main objective of the workshop which is part of the ‘Scheme on Studies for Promotion and Strengthening of Black Pottery’ is to make traditional industries more competitive with more market-driven, productive, profitable, and self-sustained employment for traditional industry, artisans, and rural entrepreneurs, to strengthen the local governance systems of industry, to build up innovated and traditional skills, improved technologies, advanced processes of market intelligence and new models, empowering the traditional black pottery craftsmen to upgrade their skills and production methods, creating awareness of market avenues to market their products.

Domestic workers union observes International Women’s Day

SHILLONG, March 12: The National Domestic Workers Movement in collaboration with the All Meghalaya Domestic Workers Union celebrated ‘International Women’s Day actively participated by domestic workers from different communities. The programme started with the welcome dance presented by the Adivasi community domestic workers followed by welcome a speech by the union president and the lighting of the lamp by the state coordinator. Union Key Person Evangeline Shangpliang informed that the AMDWU was registered in 2012 and at present 3000 domestic workers are registered with the union. The union also elected new office bearers with Evangeline Kahit as president, Elbina Nongkhlaw as vice president, and Banisha Nongkynrih as general secretary.