Wednesday, March 13, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Mere breach of contract would not attract criminal prosecution, says SC

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
New Delhi, March 13: Quashing an FIR arising out of a dispute related to payment of money, the Supreme Court has reiterated that a mere breach of contract by one of the parties would not attract criminal prosecution in every case.

A Bench of Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Prasanna B. Varale was dealing with a criminal appeal filed by two officials of a bicycle manufacturing company against whom an FIR was filed in 2017 under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC, at Bengaluru Rural’s Doddaballapura Police Station.

The complainant – who handled a contract for the assembly of bicycles, their transport and delivery – alleged that he was paid only Rs.35,37,390 against an invoice of over Rs. 1 crore.

The accused-appellants contended that the FIR primarily involves a civil dispute and the entire criminal proceedings initiated against them were nothing but an abuse of the process.

In its verdict, the apex court said that the dispute as to how many bicycles the complainant had assembled and the amount liable to be paid is a “civil dispute”.

The complainant has not been able to establish that the appellants’ intention to cheat him was there right from the beginning, it added.

“We are of the considered view that this is a case where the inherent powers should have been exercised by the High Court under Section 482 of the Criminal Procedure Code as the powers are there to stop the abuse of the process and to secure the ends of justice,” said the Supreme Court.

Earlier in 2020, the Karnataka High Court had dismissed the petition under Section 482 of the Criminal Procedure Code for quashing the FIR.

Refusing to accept the contention that the dispute between the parties in any case was civil in nature, the High Court had held that prima facie a case of cheating was made out against the appellants.

In its 2015 ruling in Vesa Holdings (P) Ltd. vs State of Kerala case, the apex court had held that every breach of contract would not give rise to the offence of cheating, and it is required to be shown that the accused had fraudulent or dishonest intention at the time of making the promise.

IANS

Previous article
Switch to other banks before March 15, NHAI advises Paytm FASTag users
Next article
Biden, Trump clinch nominations, stage set for presidential election rematch
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Biden, Trump clinch nominations, stage set for presidential election rematch

Washington, March 13: US President Joe Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump have secured enough delegates to become...
NATIONAL

Switch to other banks before March 15, NHAI advises Paytm FASTag users

New Delhi, March 13: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Wednesday advised Paytm FASTag users to...
NATIONAL

World-class music institute to come up on plot donated by PM Modi in Gandhinagar

Gandhinagar, March 13:  A world-class institute of Indian music, Naad Brahma Kala Kendra, is set to come up...
Health

TB diagnosis must go beyond persistent cough: Lancet study

Shillong, March 13: While persistent cough has been a hallmark symptom of tuberculosis, there should be new ways...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Biden, Trump clinch nominations, stage set for presidential election rematch

NATIONAL 0
Washington, March 13: US President Joe Biden and his...

Switch to other banks before March 15, NHAI advises Paytm FASTag users

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 13: The National Highways Authority of...

World-class music institute to come up on plot donated by PM Modi in Gandhinagar

NATIONAL 0
Gandhinagar, March 13:  A world-class institute of Indian music,...
Load more

Popular news

Biden, Trump clinch nominations, stage set for presidential election rematch

NATIONAL 0
Washington, March 13: US President Joe Biden and his...

Switch to other banks before March 15, NHAI advises Paytm FASTag users

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 13: The National Highways Authority of...

World-class music institute to come up on plot donated by PM Modi in Gandhinagar

NATIONAL 0
Gandhinagar, March 13:  A world-class institute of Indian music,...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge