Wednesday, March 13, 2024
spot_img
SPORTS

Palmer shines in Chelsea victory against Newcastle

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

London, March 12: Cole Palmer was hugely influential as Chelsea saw off Newcastle in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge.
Palmer struck in the 57th minute, taking a touch to get the ball out of his feet before drilling hard and low past goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.
The Blues had gone ahead early after Sven Botman’s poor clearance was pounced on by Palmer, his shot being cleverly steered into the bottom corner by Nicolas Jackson for his second goal in as many league games.
Aleksander Isak’s powerful effort from the edge of the area just before the break gave Newcastle hope before Palmer restored Chelsea’s lead.
Substitute Mykhailo Mudryk took the ball off team-mate Conor Gallagher and ran through the Newcastle defence before rounding Dubravka to finish from a tight angle.
Jacob Murphy produced a thumping finish into the top corner on the 90-minute mark but Mauricio Pochettino’s side hung on for their 11th win of the campaign.
Chelsea remain 11th in the table, with a game in hand on Newcastle who are a point and a place above them.
Newcastle started slowly and Fabian Schar sent a shot off target as home goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic was relatively untroubled for most of the match.
The visitors struggled to create many opportunities in the first half with Isak’s goal their first shot on target after 43 minutes.
By this stage, Eddie Howe had lost another player to injury as Anthony Gordon came off following a challenge by Marc Cucurella.
Murphy replaced Gordon and his sublime finish late on made the scoreline closer than it seemed in reality.
There is no doubt that Palmer has been Chelsea’s most impactful signing since joining the club from Manchester City on the final day of last summer’s transfer window.
Once again, Palmer was influential for the Blues when they needed him most. He provided the assist for Jackson’s goal before producing a superb finish himself, meaning he now has 19 Premier League goal involvements this season – 11 goals and eight assists.Palmer has both scored and assisted in five different league games this season, more than any other player, as his debut Premier League campaign for the Blues continues to go from strength to strength.
He was withdrawn after 87 minutes to rapturous applause from the home fans after yet another man-of-the-match performance where he played a pivotal role in his side’s victory.
Palmer has been a rare light of consistency and brought much-needed calm to an often chaotic Chelsea side. His latest impressive performance was watched by England manager Gareth Southgate who names his squad this Thursday for friendlies against Brazil and Belgium.
The former Manchester City midfielder made his senior England debut in November, and after more brilliant performances since then he will hope to add to his two caps this month.
Newcastle were looking to complete a league double over the Blues for the first time since 1986-87 but failed to in a below-par performance.
Eddie Howe’s side took a while to grow into the game after going behind early on.
Gordon, who would have hoped to impress Southgate, came off after 34 minutes in a huge blow for the injury-hit Magpies.
In the second half, Dan Burn landed awkwardly and was substituted. Newcastle are already without Kieran Trippier who has a calf problem, while Callum Wilson, Joelinton and Nick Pope remain long-term absentees.
Murphy’s goal was a moment of superb quality as he unleashed a sensational strike from just inside the penalty area, rolling Cucurella and leaving Petrovic no chance of saving it. (Agencies)

Previous article
Mitch Marsh in line for Australian captaincy in T20 WC
spot_img

Related articles

SALANTINI JANERA

BJP-ni niamrangko ma·sigiparangnasa tikitko on·na nanga: Mawrie

SHILLONG: Da·o ong·atna sienggipa Lok Sabha election-na BJP-ni tikitrangko Shillong aro Tura Parliamentary constituency-na sualanio adita jajaanirang aro...
SALANTINI JANERA

A·doko rong·mesak bikotna on·jawa ine CM ku·rachaka

SHILLONG: Meghalaya a·doko rong·mesak bikotna gita a·dok sorkari on·jawa ine Mongolbar salo, a·dokni Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma...
SALANTINI JANERA

HNLC-ni memborko rim·a, silchidarerangko man·a

NONGPOH/SHILLONG: East Khasi Hills aro Ri-Bhoi District police dolgni nangrime operation ka·anio chu·sokna gita man·aha, jeon Hynniewtrep National...
SALANTINI JANERA

EGH-ni song damgnina RKVY project-rangko a·bachengate on·a

WILLIAMNAGAR: Mongolbar salo, East Garo Hills a·jani Samanda C&RD Block ning·o donggipa Doktilgre aro Dinaminggre songrangna Rashtriya Krishi...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

BJP-ni niamrangko ma·sigiparangnasa tikitko on·na nanga: Mawrie

SALANTINI JANERA 0
SHILLONG: Da·o ong·atna sienggipa Lok Sabha election-na BJP-ni tikitrangko...

A·doko rong·mesak bikotna on·jawa ine CM ku·rachaka

SALANTINI JANERA 0
SHILLONG: Meghalaya a·doko rong·mesak bikotna gita a·dok sorkari on·jawa...

HNLC-ni memborko rim·a, silchidarerangko man·a

SALANTINI JANERA 0
NONGPOH/SHILLONG: East Khasi Hills aro Ri-Bhoi District police dolgni...
Load more

Popular news

BJP-ni niamrangko ma·sigiparangnasa tikitko on·na nanga: Mawrie

SALANTINI JANERA 0
SHILLONG: Da·o ong·atna sienggipa Lok Sabha election-na BJP-ni tikitrangko...

A·doko rong·mesak bikotna on·jawa ine CM ku·rachaka

SALANTINI JANERA 0
SHILLONG: Meghalaya a·doko rong·mesak bikotna gita a·dok sorkari on·jawa...

HNLC-ni memborko rim·a, silchidarerangko man·a

SALANTINI JANERA 0
NONGPOH/SHILLONG: East Khasi Hills aro Ri-Bhoi District police dolgni...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge