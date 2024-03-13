Wednesday, March 13, 2024
Mitch Marsh in line for Australian captaincy in T20 WC

Melbourne, March 12: Australia head coach Andrew McDonald has backed Mitch Marsh over Pat Cummins to captain the team in the upcoming T20 World Cup in the Caribbean and USA.
Marsh has been leading the T20 side on an unofficial basis since Aaron Finch’s retirement with Cummins doing the leadership duty in Tests and ODIs, and McDonald is set to recommend the star all-rounder’s name to the Cricket Australia (CA) board.McDonald wants a formal handover of the reins to the 32-year-old Marsh.
“I think all roads will lead to Mitch, so just got to get that ticked off in certain areas,” McDonald was quoted as saying on cricket.com.au.
“We’re happy and comfortable with the way he’s been able to operate with that T20 team.
“We think he’s the leader for the World Cup, and I think that will just be a matter of due course.” McDonald forms a part of the selection panel chaired by George Bailey, with Tony Dodemaide being the other member of the committee.
In 54 T20Is, Marsh has aggregated 1432 runs with nine half-centuries besides 17 wickets at an average of 22.76.While the head coach is backing Marsh for the top job, Australia won their sixth ODI World Cup under Cummins’ leadership last November.Placed in Group B of the first 20-team T20 World Cup, Australia kick off their World Cup campaign against Oman at Barbados on June 6.
Besides Oman, Australia have drawn England, Namibia and Scotland in their group. (PTI)

Raj Bhawan vs Langsning XI match ends in thrilling tie
Palmer shines in Chelsea victory against Newcastle
