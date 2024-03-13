Shillong Lajong FC set to clash with Real Kashmir FC

I-LEAGUE

By Our Reporter

Shillong, March 12: Shillong Lajong FC is gearing up to host Real Kashmir FC in a highly anticipated I-League fixture on Wednesday at 7 p.m. The clash is set to take place at the SSA Stadium in Shillong, promising an evening of intense football action.

Lajong enters this encounter fresh off a victory against Aizawl FC in their previous match. Currently positioned 6th on the points table, Lajong boasts 29 points from 18 matches, having secured 8 wins, 5 draws, and 5 losses. The team’s head coach, Bobby L. Nongbet, conveyed his enthusiasm during a press conference held on Tuesday, expressing optimism following their recent triumph and aiming for another three points against Real Kashmir FC.

On the other hand, Real Kashmir FC occupies the 3rd spot on the points table, with an impressive tally of 34 points garnered from 10 wins, 4 draws, and 4 losses in 18 matches. With both teams eyeing a victory to bolster their standings, Wednesday’s clash promises to be an enthralling battle on the field.

Football enthusiasts can catch all the action live as the match will be broadcasted on Eurosport India, the Indian Football YouTube Channel, and Fancode for OTT users. Anticipation is high as fans eagerly await the showdown between Shillong Lajong FC and Real Kashmir FC, anticipating a riveting contest that could potentially shape the course of the I-League standings.

As the stage is set for an exhilarating showdown between Shillong Lajong FC and Real Kashmir FC, football enthusiasts are bracing themselves for a thrilling encounter filled with excitement and suspense. With both teams vying for crucial points to strengthen their positions in the league, the match promises to be a captivating display of skill, strategy, and determination. As the players take to the field tomorrow evening, all eyes will be on the SSA Stadium in Shillong, where football fans will witness a battle for supremacy in the I-League.