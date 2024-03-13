Wednesday, March 13, 2024
spot_img
SPORTS

Raj Bhawan vs Langsning XI match ends in thrilling tie

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

SHILLONG CRICKET LEAGUE

By Our Reporter

Shillong, March 12: In a gripping encounter in the Shillong Cricket League’s Super Division, Raj Bhawan and Langsning XI CC faced off in a nail-biting match that ended in a tie. The match, held at the league grounds, saw both teams showcasing their cricketing prowess, captivating the spectators till the last ball.
Winning the toss, Raj Bhawan elected to bat first, aiming to set a challenging target for Langsning XI CC. Taking to the crease with determination, Raj Bhawan’s batsmen displayed commendable performance, with Rahul Shah leading the charge with a solid knock of 54 runs off 56 balls. Anmol Sunar also made a significant contribution, adding 40 runs off 54 balls to the team’s total. However, Langsning XI CC’s bowlers, led by Deibormi and Riboklang Hynniewta, managed to restrict Raj Bhawan to a total of 194 runs for the loss of 10 wickets in 43.4 overs.
In response, Langsning XI CC chased down the target with grit and determination. Riboklang Hynniewta emerged as the star performer for his team, showcasing exceptional batting skills with a brilliant innings of 83 runs off 88 balls. Rijied Marbaniang also played a crucial role, contributing 44 runs off 69 balls. Despite the relentless efforts of Raj Bhawan’s bowlers, including Anmol Sunar and Robin Chettri, who both claimed 2 wickets each, Langsning XI CC managed to reach the target, finishing at 194 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in 45 overs.With both teams ending the match with an equal score, the encounter concluded in a thrilling tie, leaving the spectators on the edge of their seats till the last delivery. Riboklang Hynniewta’s stellar performance earned him the well-deserved title of Player-of-the-Match.

Previous article
Shillong Lajong FC set to clash with Real Kashmir FC
Next article
Mitch Marsh in line for Australian captaincy in T20 WC
spot_img

Related articles

SALANTINI JANERA

BJP-ni niamrangko ma·sigiparangnasa tikitko on·na nanga: Mawrie

SHILLONG: Da·o ong·atna sienggipa Lok Sabha election-na BJP-ni tikitrangko Shillong aro Tura Parliamentary constituency-na sualanio adita jajaanirang aro...
SALANTINI JANERA

A·doko rong·mesak bikotna on·jawa ine CM ku·rachaka

SHILLONG: Meghalaya a·doko rong·mesak bikotna gita a·dok sorkari on·jawa ine Mongolbar salo, a·dokni Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma...
SALANTINI JANERA

HNLC-ni memborko rim·a, silchidarerangko man·a

NONGPOH/SHILLONG: East Khasi Hills aro Ri-Bhoi District police dolgni nangrime operation ka·anio chu·sokna gita man·aha, jeon Hynniewtrep National...
SALANTINI JANERA

EGH-ni song damgnina RKVY project-rangko a·bachengate on·a

WILLIAMNAGAR: Mongolbar salo, East Garo Hills a·jani Samanda C&RD Block ning·o donggipa Doktilgre aro Dinaminggre songrangna Rashtriya Krishi...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

BJP-ni niamrangko ma·sigiparangnasa tikitko on·na nanga: Mawrie

SALANTINI JANERA 0
SHILLONG: Da·o ong·atna sienggipa Lok Sabha election-na BJP-ni tikitrangko...

A·doko rong·mesak bikotna on·jawa ine CM ku·rachaka

SALANTINI JANERA 0
SHILLONG: Meghalaya a·doko rong·mesak bikotna gita a·dok sorkari on·jawa...

HNLC-ni memborko rim·a, silchidarerangko man·a

SALANTINI JANERA 0
NONGPOH/SHILLONG: East Khasi Hills aro Ri-Bhoi District police dolgni...
Load more

Popular news

BJP-ni niamrangko ma·sigiparangnasa tikitko on·na nanga: Mawrie

SALANTINI JANERA 0
SHILLONG: Da·o ong·atna sienggipa Lok Sabha election-na BJP-ni tikitrangko...

A·doko rong·mesak bikotna on·jawa ine CM ku·rachaka

SALANTINI JANERA 0
SHILLONG: Meghalaya a·doko rong·mesak bikotna gita a·dok sorkari on·jawa...

HNLC-ni memborko rim·a, silchidarerangko man·a

SALANTINI JANERA 0
NONGPOH/SHILLONG: East Khasi Hills aro Ri-Bhoi District police dolgni...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge