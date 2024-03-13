Raj Bhawan vs Langsning XI match ends in thrilling tie

SHILLONG CRICKET LEAGUE

By Our Reporter

Shillong, March 12: In a gripping encounter in the Shillong Cricket League’s Super Division, Raj Bhawan and Langsning XI CC faced off in a nail-biting match that ended in a tie. The match, held at the league grounds, saw both teams showcasing their cricketing prowess, captivating the spectators till the last ball.

Winning the toss, Raj Bhawan elected to bat first, aiming to set a challenging target for Langsning XI CC. Taking to the crease with determination, Raj Bhawan’s batsmen displayed commendable performance, with Rahul Shah leading the charge with a solid knock of 54 runs off 56 balls. Anmol Sunar also made a significant contribution, adding 40 runs off 54 balls to the team’s total. However, Langsning XI CC’s bowlers, led by Deibormi and Riboklang Hynniewta, managed to restrict Raj Bhawan to a total of 194 runs for the loss of 10 wickets in 43.4 overs.

In response, Langsning XI CC chased down the target with grit and determination. Riboklang Hynniewta emerged as the star performer for his team, showcasing exceptional batting skills with a brilliant innings of 83 runs off 88 balls. Rijied Marbaniang also played a crucial role, contributing 44 runs off 69 balls. Despite the relentless efforts of Raj Bhawan’s bowlers, including Anmol Sunar and Robin Chettri, who both claimed 2 wickets each, Langsning XI CC managed to reach the target, finishing at 194 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in 45 overs.With both teams ending the match with an equal score, the encounter concluded in a thrilling tie, leaving the spectators on the edge of their seats till the last delivery. Riboklang Hynniewta’s stellar performance earned him the well-deserved title of Player-of-the-Match.