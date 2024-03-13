Wednesday, March 13, 2024
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Urvashi Rautela’s father wanted her to join JNU since she was in school

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, March 13: Actress Urvashi Rautela, who is gearing up for her upcoming film ‘JNU: Jahangir National University’, has shared that her father wanted her to study at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) since she was in school.

The actress essays the role of a university student in ‘JNU’, a film directed by Vinay Sharma.

The actress studied at Gargi College, one of the prestigious colleges under Delhi University.

‘JNU’, which also stars Siddharth Bodke, Piyush Mishra, Ravi Kishan, Vijay Raaz, Rashmi Desai, Atul Pandey, and Sonnalli Seygall, is set to release theatrically on April 5.

Talking about her part in the film, Urvashi told IANS, “I play a JNU student in the film. Actually, in real life, my father since my school days wanted me to be in JNU. So it’s like a dream coming true, though onscreen. The film talks about how within the sanctum of education lies a concern, where some perceive a conspiracy to disrupt our nation’s unity.”

Talking about the film further, she said, “Within the confines of educational institutions, there exists a cause of concern. Some individuals have a hidden agenda aimed at undermining the unity of our nation.” (IANS)

Ed Sheeran sings with Mumbai school students
