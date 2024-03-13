Wednesday, March 13, 2024
USTM Journal of International Studies launched

 Guwahati, March 13: The USTM Journal of International Studies was launched yesterday by Prof. Gauri Dutt Sharma, Vice Chancellor, University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) and President, Association of Indian Universities.

The USTM Journal of International Studies (UJIS) is a peer-reviewed online journal of the Centre for Advanced International Studies at USTM— that seeks to advance the frontiers of research and scholarship in International Relations and Area Studies. It will provide an open-access platform for academics, scholars and practitioners in the field of International Relations, Diplomacy, and Area Studies.

Two eminent members of the Editorial Board of this journal, namely Prof. Zbigniew Wojnowski, Associate Professor, University of Oxford and Prof. Catriona Kelly, Senior Research Fellow, Trinity College, University of Cambridge attended the event online. Prof Amitabh Mattoo, Dean, School of International Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University and Former Member of the National Security Advisory Board of India attended the event as the Guest of Honour.

In his address, Prof. Gauri Dutt Sharma, Hon’ble Vice Chancellor, USTM thanked the Prof. Zbigniew Wojnowski and Prof. Catriona Kelly for accepting to be members of the editorial board of the journal. Prof. Sharma said that the focus of the journal will be on the integration of scholarship and practice with equal emphasis on the publication of articles of serving and retired diplomats providing practitioners’ perspectives and insights, and also articles and research papers by scholars with a focus on empirical studies as well as on papers that make theoretical and conceptual advancements in the field.  Prof. Sharma thanked Dr Rejaul Karim Laskar, Director of the Centre for Advanced International Studies, USTM and the Editor-in-Chief of USTM Journal of International Studies for his hard work and dedication in bringing out the journal.

Prof Amitabh Mattoo, Dean, School of International Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University and Former Member of the National Security Advisory Board of India congratulated the journal team for being able to bring in some of the world’s most renowned scholars in the field of international and area studies.

Prof. Zbigniew Wojnowski in his address said that the journal is a great endeavour and is an honour for him to be part of the editorial board of this journal. He said he looks forward to working together with Dr Laskar and his journal team over the coming months and years.

Prof. Catriona Kelly in his address said that she is very glad to work with Dr Laskar, Prof. Zbigniew Wojnowski and other members of the editorial board. She said “It is a real coup” for Meghalaya to have a project like this.

