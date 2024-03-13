Explosives, small arm recovered by Ri Bhoi Police

Shillong, March 13: In continuation of investigation under Nongpoh PS case No. 25(3)2024 U/S 120B/121A IPC R/w sec 10/13/18 UA(P)Act and sec 5/6 Explosives Substance Act , Ri Bhoi police today recovered one small arm, several gelatin sticks, detonators and ignition fuses alongside HNLC flags and other incriminating materials.

The entire seizure was made on the lead provided by the accused while house search was being conducted.

It is to be noted that the same sleeper cell hoisted HNLC flags in recent years at behest of Bangladesh-based fugitives of proscribed HNLC .

The modus operandi unearthed so far is that Bangladesh based fugitives give directions to the sleeper cells. Moreover the inducement of huge monetary rewards including new vehicles was given to the sleeper cell members to execute IED blasts . Further investigation is on.