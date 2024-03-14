Thursday, March 14, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Harijan Colony relocation a state subject, says Hek

By: By Our Reporter

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 13: A day after the Harijan Panchayat Committee (HPC) sought the intervention of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to take up the Harijan Colony issue in a tripartite manner with the Meghalaya government, Cabinet Minister and senior BJP leader AL Hek on Wednesday stated that the relocation issue is a subject concerning the state and the matter has to be resolved within the state only.
Pointing out that the letter contains the opinion of the HPC, Hek said they have the freedom to write to anyone.
On the fear and insecurities of the residents of Harijan Colony after the IED blast on Saturday, he said the letter was addressed to the Union Home Minister which means that it has been sent to the BJP-led government and hence the party’s state unit will also discuss the matter with the high command in Delhi.
On the delay in resolving the issue as was pointed by few pressure groups, Hek said, “Since it is a sensitive issue, both sides should be heard properly before arriving at an amicable solution.”
In the letter to Shah, the HPC said the blast at the City Bus Syndicate inside the entrance of the Punjabi Colony has not only caused physical damage to the nearby infrastructure but also instilled a sense of fear among the residents.
Pointing out that the case concerning the rights and residence of their community members is currently sub-judice, the letter mentioned that despite numerous meetings and dialogues, tangible progress has been elusive.

3-day national conference on mountain history gets under way
Peace talks with HNLC only way out: BJP
